William Kenneth Foster, 82, of Shelbyville passed from this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Shelbyville.
William was a retired veteran of the United States Army having served two tours in the Vietnam War. After his service he was employed by Al Can in Shelbyville and retired after 20 years. He loved to write, sing, and play country music. William wrote and recorded a song called “The Day the Eagle Cried” which was about the attack of 9/11. The song was a hit in Europe. He especially loved spending time with his family. William will be remembered as a loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Haskel and Georgie Foster; one brother, Albert Carl Foster; two sisters, Ruby Davis and her husband Charles, Clara Bob Thurman and her husband Everett; two brothers-in-law, Wilson Cocker and Leonard Thorn and six infant children. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sandy Foster, son, Jason Foster (Brandy); one brother, Ralph Foster (Shirley), two sisters, Alberta Cocker and Mary Glendon Thorn; three grandchildren, Destiny Faith Waggoner, Isaiah Hope Hynek, and Gwenyth Grace Hynek and several nieces and nephews.
Tullahoma News – May 10, 2020