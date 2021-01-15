William Marcus Stone was born on Sept. 19, 1948, to John C. and Peral Smith Stone. He lived his entire life in Tullahoma, graduating from Tullahoma High School in 1966, and attending Tennessee Tech for two years. He married his fellow classmate, Patsy Stone and their first child, Candice, was born in 1967.
In 1968, they returned to Tullahoma to manage Bill’s father’s business, Stone Amusement Co. Over the years, Bill built this small, one employee business into a thriving company enjoying more than fifty employees. He opened the first Fun Tunnel when Northgate Mall in Tullahoma opened. Many adults in Tullahoma have fond memories of time spent at the Fun Tunnel, spending their quarters and collecting rewards for good grades. Bill went on to open four more Fun Tunnels in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Kentucky.
As a young businessman, Bill gave himself the gift of golf. Having never played before, he enthusiastically took many lessons, attended many golf schools, and practiced as often as possible. Golf became one of his lifelong loves, bringing him much joy. He was fortunate to play on many of the beautiful courses in this country. The highlight of his golfing years was traveling to Scotland to play at St. Andrews. To his amazement and total delight that day in May of 1999, he hit a hole-in-one on hole number 17! He and his friends celebrated at the Royal and Ancients Clubhouse. Regardless of this treasured moment and all the other games on beautiful and famous courses, his fondest memories were of the years playing at his home club, Lakewood Country Club, with so many local dear friends.
Another hobby bringing him great pleasure was his love of motorcycles. He started out on dirt bikes, racing in endurance races. Like so many fellow baby boomers, eventually fell in love with the Harley Davidson. He loved the ride, the trips, the friendships, etc. He spent many peaceful hours cleaning, polishing, and shining every square inch of his beloved machine.
During his business years, Bill enjoyed serving on the Industrial Board, being a member of the Board of Directors at Traders National Bank, supporting local schools and ball teams and was a devoted member of Noon Rotary Club. He was elected to the Board of Directors of the National Association, Amusement and Music Operators of America. AMOA involved many years of travel and valuable associations with other amusement company operators across the country. Bill was a founding member, and the second President of Amusement and Music Operators of Tennessee.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve The Erickson Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 17, 2021