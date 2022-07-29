Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mr. William Morris Wells, Morris as he was fondly known as by family and friends, was born on July 30, 1934, to the late Jamie and Gela Louise Lane Wells in Nashville. He was employed as a funeral assistant for over 60 years and a member of the West End Baptist church in Tullahoma. Mr. Morris was a member of the Masons at the Tullahoma Lodge and a Shriner. He was known for his jokes and being a “people person”.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Morris is preceded in death by his son, Morris Ray Wells, grandson, Ethan Tyler Wells, brothers Burton Wells and Ted Wells; sisters, Mae Skaggs and Gela Merritt, and daughter-in-law, Phyllis Wells. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Dora Lee Cates Wells; son, William Darryl Wells, and his wife Jeannine; grandchildren, Misty Brinkley (Carey), April O’Tinger (Chad), Christopher Wells (Erika), Megan Wells, Jayden Wells, Dalton Wells; great grandchildren, Colt and Cash Brinkley, Caleb O’Tinger, Kaylee and Lilah Wells; sister-in-law, Mary Louise Wells; several extended family members and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, July 30 at 11 a.m. in the Tullahoma Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Head of Hurricane Cemetery in Lynchburg. Visitation with the family was held on Friday, July 29
