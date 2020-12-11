William Neil (Bill) MacDermott, 95, departed this life on Dec.5, 2020, in Tullahoma.
He was born in Lansing, Michigan, in 1924 to parents Helen and Clayton N. MacDermott. His formative years were spent in Port Huron, Michigan, and Detroit, where he graduated from Cass Tech High School in 1942. He joined the U.S. Army in 1943 during WWII, was trained as an airplane mechanic/ crew chief/ flight engineer and then spent two years in the 3rd Emergency Rescue Squadron of the 5th Airforce in the Pacific Theater. His service took him to a series of bases in New Guinea, Dutch East Indies, Leyte and Luzon in the Philippines, and Okinawa that led to Tokyo, Japan, in September 1945. The 3rd Emergency Rescue Squadron held twenty reunions, 1987 to 2007, during which time he wrote that unit’s WWII History, “A Walk through the Valley”. He was active in veteran’s affairs from early on, Commander of the Tullahoma American Legion Post 43 for one year and later Board service with VFW Post 4188. He was honored to “ring the bell” of the USS Tullahoma at Veteran’s Day Celebrations, 2005 – 2012.
After WWII he returned to the University of Michigan, graduating in 1949 with Bachelor degrees in Aeronautical Engineering and Mathematics, and obtaining his Masters in Aeronautical Engineering in 1950. Bill then spent several years at the naval aircraft factory of Douglas Aircraft Co., El Segundo, California. Prior to moving to Tullahoma, he worked for Sverdrup & Parcel in St. Louis for a year during the design phase of the AEDC Complex. He arrived in Tullahoma in 1953, beginning a 40-year career at many of those facilities. During the latter half of that career, he was involved with research and development of electric-arc-driven facilities used in testing thermal protection systems of long-range missiles and space vehicles. After retirement, he was inducted as an AEDC Fellow in 2007.
Bill was active in the Tullahoma Community Playhouse for nearly twenty years – both on- and offstage and also served as Chairman of the Tullahoma Bicentennial Commission in 1976.
Mr. MacDermott was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Barbara Stevens MacDermott Spaulding, second wife, Ruth Carr Speck MacDermott, and daughter, Wendy Ann MacDermott Harrison. He is survived by daughters Gina S. Neal (Tullahoma), Jill S. Coloske (Steve, Brighton, Michigan), son, Stephen N. MacDermott (Smyrna), grandchildren, Cortney B. Neal (Paducah, Kentucky) and Jonathan C. Neal (Tullahoma), Taylor C. Coloske (Brighton, Michigan), Jackson C. Coloske (Oak Park, Michigan), Marisa M. Hough (Dusty, Nashville) and Mary Neil MacDermott (Moriah, Richmond, Virginia), and three great-grandsons, Chase and Cayson Hough (Nashville), and Knox Neal (Tullahoma).
A Celebration of Life will be held after the first of the year. Those wishing to do so, charitable contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 13, 2020