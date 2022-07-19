Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
William Raymond Gipson, 89, of Decherd, passed away on July 17, 2022, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton. Raymond was born on Nov. 11, 1932, in Winchester to the late John Leonard and Alice (Rose) Gipson. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with John Gipson and Kevin Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Garner Cemetery with Shawn Payne, Scottie Morrison, Anthony Hill, Lyle McKinney, Luke Owens and Dakota McKinney.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 20, 2022
