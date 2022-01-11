William Robert Sims was born in Harvey, Illinois on June 15, 1946, the son of the late Levoyd and Ethel Sims. He passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital in Tullahoma.
William was a United States Army veteran, and he retired from Ford Motor Company after many years. He was also a member of New Life United Pentecostal Church in. William enjoyed fishing, taking long drives to find new restaurants to try, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, William is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 30 years, Elaine Grant Sims; son-in-law, Tim Earp; brother, Donald Sims. He is survived by his two daughters, Laura Earp and Andrea Payne (Robert).
Services were held Monday, Jan. 10 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Services and burial will be conducted in Dolton, Illinois at a later date. Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sims Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 12, 2022