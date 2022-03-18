William Ronald Whitehead, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital at the age of 80.
Mr. Whitehead was born in Maryville, Tennessee to the late Benjamin and Ethel Sellers Whitehead. He played football and was an all-state player for Blount County High School and was also a graduate of Park University in Missouri. Mr. Whitehead served his country proudly in the United States Air Force, where he played football and served during Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force after 22 years of service to his country and went on to work in logistics at AEDC from which he retired as well. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, as well as the American Legion and loved fishing and various sports.
Mr. Whitehead is survived by his wife, Marga Whitehead; two sons, Andre’ Whitehead and Anthony Whitehead; one brother and one sister, Mack (Becky) Whitehead and Christine (Charles) Huskey; and two grandchildren, Hanna Neese and Ainsley Whitehead.
Funeral was held Thursday, March 17 at Kilgore Funeral Home with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held at a later date at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 20, 2022