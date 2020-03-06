William “Will” Buckner, 86, of Tullahoma, passed away, Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare Harton.
He was born in Franklin County, the son of the late Carl Buckner Sr. and Lora Mae Buckner. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Carl Buckner Jr.
Will was a hard-working man who loved driving a dozer and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He loved to mow the yard, hunt and even growing a garden, but most importantly he loved his family.
Will is survived by his loving wife Faye Buckner; son, Ronald (Rita) Buckner; grandchildren, Richie (Donna) Garner, Blake (Jody) Hagewood, Jeremy Hagewood; great-grandchildren, Gage Garner, Cole Garner, Demi Garner, Eli Hagewood, Emery Hagewood; great-great grandchild, Avery Garner; two nieces; best friend, J.W. (Sally) Jackson; sister-in-law, Linda Hopkins and a host of friends and family.
Funeral services were conducted at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Friday, March 6. Burial followed at Concord Cemetery. Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve The Buckner Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 8, 2020