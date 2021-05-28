Willis Aulden Raby, 94, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Nashville. A native of Moore County, he was born on June 26, 1926 to the late Willis Shofner and Vertie Lorena (Allen) Raby. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 in the Chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Hermon Cemetery with military honors bestowed.

Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 30, 2021

