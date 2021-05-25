Wilma Earlene Blackburn Welch, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Manchester Health Care Center at the age of 89.
Wilma was born in Tullahoma to the late Spencer and Edith Mae Byrom Blackburn and was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Brad Welch; one daughter, Kim Welch Stockton; one sister, Betty Silvertooth; and one brother, Wilson Blackburn; Wilma is survived by one son, Gary (Melissa) Welch; two grandsons, Jason (Lesley) Dendy and Kevin Welch; four great-grandchildren, Baylor, Bella, Victoria, and Thomas; one brother, Buford Blackburn; son-in-law, Dale Stockton; and several nieces and nephews.
Services were held Tuesday at Kilgore Funeral Home with David Wall officiating. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kim Welch Stockton Memorial Fund for Nursing at Motlow State Community College.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 26, 2021