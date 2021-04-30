Wilma F. Abbott of Tullahoma and Franklin, passed this life on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the age of 99 at Williamson County Medical Center in Franklin.
Wilma was born in Cannon County, Tennessee to the late Cortez and Alice Lance Duggin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest L. Abbott; her son, Terry L. Abbott; her great-granddaughter, Samantha Abbott; three brothers, Emerson Duggin, F.C. Duggin, and David Duggin; and two sisters, Buena Owens and Eula Gaither. Wilma loved her family and church family meeting at Cedar Lane church of Christ. She was thankful for her kind, caring neighbors and friends. Wilma was known for her gardening skills, including vegetables, flowers and shrubs. She loved to cook, sew, and create photo books.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Gail (Buddy) Krech; two grandchildren, Robert (Dwyne) Abbott and Terri Abbott; three great-grandchildren, Ellis Abbott, and Iris and Joseph Hathaway; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 2 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Gary Johnson officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Tennessee Children’s Home in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 2, 2021