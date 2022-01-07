Graveside services for Mrs. Wilma Jean Roberts, 90, of Tullahoma were held Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Roberts passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Legacy Healthcare in Manchester.
Wilma was born in Coffee County on June 1, 1931, the daughter of the late John and Birdie May. She was a production worker for Genesco for many years, and a faithful and dedicated member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Tullahoma. Wilma enjoyed gardening and she always had flowers in her yard. She loved cooking and having her family over for dinner. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Wilma is also preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Joe Billy Childers and Elmo Roberts; two brothers, James and Thomas May. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Brim (Bob) and Bonnie Hindman (Freeman); sister, Joyce Bentley (Milton); grandchildren, Ric Mines and Andrew Hindman; great-granddaughter, Emily Hindman.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Roberts Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 9, 2022