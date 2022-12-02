Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Wilma Kathryn Eggleston of Manchester passed away at Manchester Health Care Center on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 after a lengthy illness, just shy of her 93rd birthday. Wilma was born on December 22, 1929 in Moore County to the late Charles Calvin and Blanche Smith Burt. She was a graduate of Moore County High School, and a member of Turkey Creek Methodist Church. Wilma was a kind, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Joseph C. Eggleston; two sons, Terry Lee and Tracy Glen Eggleston; one grandchild, Stacy Passo; one great-grandchild Axel Timmons; and one sister Charlene Rhoton. She is survived by her son, Trent Lynn Eggleston (Debbie); daughters, Trava Jo Eggleston, and Teresa Kay Kopplin (Kenny); grandchildren, Heather, Burt, Amber, Donald, Kathy, Tanya, Marysue, Nicole, Joey, Walker, Kathryn, and Michael; 30 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Dot Holder, Bobbye Longmire, Juanita Sawyer (Terrice), and Brenda Bailey (Dwayne).
Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 2 in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Wilma’s nephew, John Longmire officiating. Burial will followed at Turkey Creek Methodist Cemetery in Moore County.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 4, 2022
