Wilma Ruth Arledge Bartek passed away at her Winchester home in the presence of loved ones on Sunday, May 28, 2023.  Ruth was born on April 15, 1933, in Decherd to William Thomas and Hazel Elizabeth (Beene) Arledge.  She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vaughn Arledge; and sisters, Dorothy Modena and Jean Dunn. Her husband of sixty-four years, Thomas William Bartek, passed away on June 30, 2017. 

Surviving are their daughter, Deana (Randall) Trail of Winchester; granddaughter, Amber (Josh) Skidmore of Tullahoma; three great-grandsons, Isiah, Adin, and Asher Skidmore of Tullahoma; sisters, Ann Powell and Dale (Barry) Stewart, both of Winchester; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved canine friend, Charlie.

