Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Wilma Ruth Arledge Bartek passed away at her Winchester home in the presence of loved ones on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Ruth was born on April 15, 1933, in Decherd to William Thomas and Hazel Elizabeth (Beene) Arledge. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vaughn Arledge; and sisters, Dorothy Modena and Jean Dunn. Her husband of sixty-four years, Thomas William Bartek, passed away on June 30, 2017.
Surviving are their daughter, Deana (Randall) Trail of Winchester; granddaughter, Amber (Josh) Skidmore of Tullahoma; three great-grandsons, Isiah, Adin, and Asher Skidmore of Tullahoma; sisters, Ann Powell and Dale (Barry) Stewart, both of Winchester; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved canine friend, Charlie.
Ruth and Tom enjoyed traveling and his military career (USAF) assignments enabled them to reside in several states plus Germany and England. After his retirement, the family moved to Winchester. They traveled around the country in their RV visiting many places. They with their daughter and an English couple also took a one-year trip abroad revisiting/visiting numerous countries.
Ruth was employed as a secretary at AEDC for 17 years. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and great-grandsons. She was a member of Winchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a 1951 graduate of FCHS.
Visitation will be from 6-8 .pm. on Wednesday, May 31 and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 at Watson Funeral Home in Winchester. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 12 p.m. in the Roy B. Watson Chapel of Watson Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Michael Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Garner Cemetery in Decherd.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.