Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Wilma "Yvonne" Taylor, 78, former resident of Tullahoma, passed away at her home in Jacksonville, Florida on November 4 with her family present.
Her death marks the end of a one-year battle with endometrial cancer. Yvonne was born November 13, 1943 in Warren County to William Howard and Edwina Passons Prater. She grew up on her family’s farm and saw mill in Centertown. She was an excellent student graduating as valedictorian of her 1961 class. She was the pianist at the Centertown Methodist Church until moving to Seattle to be with her Navy husband. One of her earliest phrases recorded by her mother in her Baby Book was “I want to go”. And so she did. On a 1959 summer vacation trip to visit a cousin in Chattanooga, she met the love of her life, 16-year-old Jim Taylor. Over the next 60+ years they lived in different states and traveled through Europe. Los Angeles was her favorite place to live. The warm climate and beautiful plants and flowers of southern California won her over. Her love for flowers and plants continued throughout her life. She took pride in creating and maintaining flower gardens at each of her homes. Yvonne’s passion for plants has been successfully passed to her son and grandson.
She was a strong woman of faith who put her family’s needs before her own. At age 18, as a sailor’s young wife, she was alone 2,000 miles from home, pregnant with her first child, and suffered from morning sickness. Her first airplane trip at age 19 was with a newborn son and a bag of bottles and diapers. They flew from San Diego to Nashville to stay with her parents while Jim was deployed. She worked tirelessly behind the scenes so Jim could attend college and build a career. At age 23, she worked round-the-clock to raise their two boys, manage their household, and do yardwork while Jim worked and attended college. At age 27, they moved to Virginia. Again, she took care of family while he pursued a career. Throughout her life, she put her family first. Throughout her life, she repeatedly demonstrated her strength, character and love for others. Yvonne has been a long-time member of Tullahoma First United Methodist Church and a member of Methodist Women’s Circle 5.
She was preceded in death by parents, William Howard and Edwina Passons Prater, brother, Howard Jr, son James (Connie Teal) Taylor, and grandson Jacob Taylor. She is survived by her husband of 62 years James L. Taylor, son David M. (Kristi), grandson Zachary, grandson Dustin (Emily), and great grandson Breccan. She is also survived by loving brother-in-law Larry Taylor (Soddy Daisy), sister-in-law Diane Taylor (Rossville, GA), and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. with a graveside service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Dear friends Mark Rigney will provide the eulogy and Lynn Brumfield will provide special music. Pastor Ricky Wade will officiate.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 9, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.