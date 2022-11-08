Wilma "Yvonne" Taylor

Wilma "Yvonne" Taylor, 78, former resident of Tullahoma, passed away at her home in Jacksonville, Florida on November 4 with her family present.

Her death marks the end of a one-year battle with endometrial cancer. Yvonne was born November 13, 1943 in Warren County to William Howard and Edwina Passons Prater.  She grew up on her family’s farm and saw mill in Centertown. She was an excellent student graduating as valedictorian of her 1961 class.  She was the pianist at the Centertown Methodist Church until moving to Seattle to be with her Navy husband. One of her earliest phrases recorded by her mother in her Baby Book was “I want to go”.  And so she did.  On a 1959 summer vacation trip to visit a cousin in Chattanooga, she met the love of her life, 16-year-old Jim Taylor.  Over the next 60+ years they lived in different states and traveled through Europe.  Los Angeles was her favorite place to live.  The warm climate and beautiful plants and flowers of southern California won her over. Her love for flowers and plants continued throughout her life.  She took pride in creating and maintaining flower gardens at each of her homes. Yvonne’s passion for plants has been successfully passed to her son and grandson.

