Wilman Dean Caufman of Normandy passed this life on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her home at the age of 83.
Mrs. Caufman was born in Manchester to the late Coleman and Lucy Crocker Carroll. During her life she was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Caufman is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Caufman; one son, John Dexter Pitts; and one brother, Wayne Carroll. She is survived by one daughter, Melissa Hepburn (George); two sons, Timothy Pitts (Vickie), and Scott Pitts (Carol); one sister, Martha Sue Brazier; and one grandson, Coleman Pitts.
Visitation for Mrs. Caufman will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Pastors Andy Stallings and Ed Dorman officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Wilma’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place- Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 9, 2021