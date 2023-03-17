Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Winford Daniel, 93, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his home in Shelbyville. He was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Moore County and was the son of the late Finis and Ethel Daniel.
He was a graduate of Moore County High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He served during the Korean Conflict. Most of his duty was in Europe. After his time in service to his country, he was employed by the Corps of Engineers until his retirement. Winford is a member of the Mars Hill Church of Christ in Rutherford County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Barbara, two brothers, Dillard Gene and Finis Douglas, and two sisters, Evelyn Van Meter and Betty Belcher. He is survived by his son, Christopher Lynn (Glenda), Shelbyville, grandsons Raven Shane Daniel, Murfreesboro, Christopher Gage Daniel and a great-grandson Aiden Daniel, a sister, Rayma Reese of Tullahoma, sisters-in-law Beverly Daniel, Tullahoma, and Ruth Daniel, of Charlotte, N.C., a brother-in-law Charles (Sandra) Weaver of Jacksonville, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 18 at Tullahoma Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Kyle Webb officiating. Internment to immediately follow in Bomar Cemetery in Bedford County. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 19, 2023
