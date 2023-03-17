Winford Daniel, 93, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his home in Shelbyville. He was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Moore County and was the son of the late Finis and Ethel Daniel.

He was a graduate of Moore County High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He served during the Korean Conflict. Most of his duty was in Europe. After his time in service to his country, he was employed by the Corps of Engineers until his retirement. Winford is a member of the Mars Hill Church of Christ in Rutherford County.

