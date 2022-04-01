Winfred Theo Steele, 57, of the Keith Springs Community, passed away on March 30, 2022, at St. Thomas West Hospital.  Mr. Steele was born on March 5, 1965, in Winchester. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at Little Mountain Baptist Church with funeral service following at noon with Rayborn Steele officiating.  Interment will follow in Steele Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – April 3, 2022

To send flowers to the family of Winfred Steele, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 2
Visitation
Saturday, April 2, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Little Mountain Baptist Church
4597 Keith Springs Mountain Rd
Belvidere, TN 37306
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 2
Funeral Service
Saturday, April 2, 2022
12:00PM
Little Mountain Baptist Church
4597 Keith Springs Mountain Rd
Belvidere, TN 37306
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.