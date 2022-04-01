Winfred Theo Steele, 57, of the Keith Springs Community, passed away on March 30, 2022, at St. Thomas West Hospital. Mr. Steele was born on March 5, 1965, in Winchester. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at Little Mountain Baptist Church with funeral service following at noon with Rayborn Steele officiating. Interment will follow in Steele Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 3, 2022