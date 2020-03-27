Coffee County’s handling of the 2020 Census is coming under fire as some local officials question the process of appropriation of funds to promote the campaign to encourage individuals to participate and be counted.
Thousands of local taxpayers’ dollars have been appropriated for promoting the process. Local officials, including Coffee County Commissioner Helen Debellis and Tullahoma City Administrator Jennifer Moody, are asking if the money is spent effectively and honestly, with the sole purpose of reaching the maximum number of people to guarantee a complete count.
For every person that is not counted, the county will lose about $1,100 of federal funding each year.
Coffee County has appropriated $15,000 for promoting Census 2020. Manchester City has allocated $15,000 and Tullahoma City has allocated $5,000.
But while Tullahoma City and Manchester City officials have kept full control over the way the money is spent, Coffee County has entrusted the process to a three-member advertising board that is part of a larger census committee. The census committee, also known as the Complete Count Committee, is a board of more than 20 local citizens.
One of the three members on the advertising board, is Josh Peterson, who, along with his wife, recently purchased Thunder Radio from Robert and Tiffany Clutter. Tiffany Clutter is a second member of the three-person advertising board. According to documents provided by the county, about $5,400 of the funds have benefited Thunder Radio. About $3,700 was spent for promoting Census 2020 with all other local media outlets combined.
Peterson’s appointment to the board took place when he worked for the Manchester Times as the publisher of that publication, owned by Lakeway Publishers. He left Lakeway under acrimonious circumstances to pursue the purchase of WMSR while he was a member of the advertising committee.
Tullahoma City officials have questioned the way money has been handled and the process under which it occurred. Due to their concerns, Tullahoma officials have halted promoting Census 2020.
Winston Brooks is one of the members on the Complete Count Committee. Brooks, who serves as community development coordinator and public information officer for Tullahoma City, said in an email on March 13 that “the city funds of $5,000 have not been distributed.” Brooks added Tullahoma officials have reached out to Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell to express their concerns with the way the money has been allocated.
“We turned the concerns over to Mayor Cordell, and are waiting for Mayor Cordell to return (Tullahoma City Administrator) Jennifer Moody’s call. When I last spoke with Mayor Cordell, he indicated that he had turned them (the concerns) over to his legal counsel.”
Brooks added those concerns are the reason the city halted the allocation process.
“We do not know how we are going to spend the money because of these concerns,” Brooks said. “We are revising our strategy and have not come to a determination.”
Among those who have noticed issues with the process is Coffee County Commissioner Helen Debellis.
“I have some concerns about how you (Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell) are nominating these committee members without us (commissioners) knowing anything about them and then we come here and we vote on that,” Debellis said during the Coffee County Commission’s meeting March 10. “There was a committee that you (Cordell) appointed having to do with the Census, and I received an email today having to do with some concerns that there was a conflict of interest and approximately $6,000 that was spent that shouldn’t have been spent.”
Debellis said such an important issue should have been handled with care, and a conflict of interest should have been avoided and bids should have been provided before making a decision.
“I would have researched it,” Debellis said in phone interview March 18. “I wanted it to be more cost effective, to reach more media for the dollar.”
Bowman Media Company, which owns the Rooster and the Duck radio stations, has questioned the process and filed a public records request with Coffee County to obtain information about the process. General Manager of Bowman Media Joe Abraham expressed his reservations.
“There is no doubt in my mind that biased and uninformed decisions have been made during this process by the committee and its chair (Josh Peterson),” Abraham said. “The marketing proposal for this extremely important process is a complete misallocation of taxpayer dollars. There was no research done by the individual placed in charge. I am sick to my stomach with my knowledge of local listener statistics and cost-per-thousand calculations with the monies applied.”
Abraham added he’s upset that “no research was done.”
“No data was taken into account,” Abraham said. “Management of these public funds, which are so important, was handed over without a thought to someone who used the opportunity to attempt to gain competitive intel and (line) their own pockets.”
Abraham has shared his issues with Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell; however, he has not received a response yet. Abraham added that “with the importance of the Census and the timeline of the matter, Bowman media was prepared to donate 100% of their marketing efforts.”
The “marketing efforts” Abraham was referring to related to Peterson’s fees from WMSR which included charging the county $400 for writing press releases and doing marketing research, a service other media companies often provide at no charge as part of an advertising purchase.
One of the issues with the Census promotion some officials have cited is the lack of oversight from Coffee County. While Tullahoma City and Manchester City have full control over the way money for advertising the census is spent, Cordell has entrusted that control to Peterson, who allocated more than 50% of the county’s total media marketing budget to his own company, which has less reach online, in print and over-the-air than some other media outlets.
“The federal government will be distributing $657 billion across the country this year, and for every person we do not count in Coffee County, that will be $1,091 loss,” Cordell said. “We have a committee and we have subcommittees. We started out with 24 people comprising that committee,” Cordell said.
It’s the mayor’s responsibility to try to coordinate the efforts of the committee, said Cordell.
“We try to delegate (tasks) out and we have an advertising team,” Cordell said.
According to Cordell, he tasked the advertising committee with creating a marketing plan to invest the county’s part of the funds.
“We turned that over to the advertising committee to try to get the best advertising available that they can,” Cordell said. “The advertising committee made all the decisions.”
Cordell said he is aware that the chair of the advertising committee is the owner of the company receiving most of the funds. He added he is not concerned the situation might be a conflict of interest.
“We gave them the freedom to advertise and use their expertise in trying to get the best bang for the buck on that. That was a decision made by the local team and I just became aware of it a week or so ago,” Cordell said. “I am reviewing that, and when that was set up we had no direction on oversight from the federal employees that worked on that. They just said ‘here, you appoint a committee and go for it,’ and that’s what we did. We trusted the leadership of that committee. W said run with it, that’s your expertise and run with it, and no one raised a question about a red flag or conflict of interest. This surfaced recently.”
Like Tullahoma City, Manchester City approves each spending decision related to promoting the census, according to Sage Keele, executive administrative assistant for Manchester City Mayor Lonnie Norman.
“We only spend money that benefits the community and Manchester community specifically,” Keele said. “I approve every project. Some of the projects are joint with the county and the city matches the funding, but each of them is approved individually.”
Peterson was contacted for comment, but he had not replied at press time.
Staff writers Erin McCullough, Duane Sherrill, Elena Cawley and John Coffelt contributed to this story.