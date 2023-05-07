Though lots of people started working from home during the COVID-19 shutdowns and many continue to do so, working from home is no new development. Enterprising companies and individuals have had the arrangement for decades. Witness this Tullahoma area scene from 1938. These two ladies are sewing baseball covers at home for Lannom Manufacturing, makers of Worth baseballs and softballs.

A recent thread on the “If you grew up in Tullahoma you remember……” Facebook page revealed that there are people still in Tullahoma who remember supervisors from Lannom Manufacturing (Worth) dropping off baseball and softball cores and leather covers at their homes for their mothers to sew. When the balls were completed, they would be picked up and another set of “baseball parts” would be dropped off. Those comments were in response to my question about Worth baseball bats, which we will discuss in another installment of “Flashback.”

