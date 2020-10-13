An East Warren Street resident discovered an electrical freeloader leaching off his power.
The victim notified police that he had found an extension cord hooked up to one of his external electrical outlets. “It traveled to another house on a side road,” police revealed in their report as they followed the trail of the cord.
The victim was unsure how long the person had been leaching off his power and had no idea who lived in the residence to where the cord led. Police were able to take care of the issue while on the scene while simply unplugged the extension cord.
An investigation is continuing into who lives at the residence, since no one could be raised to the door when police paid a visit.