Jay Rowe, financial advisor with Ascend Retirement and Investment Services, has earned his Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation. The CFP® mark is recognized as the highest standard in personal financial planning. Advisors who earn the CFP have met the rigorous requirements of the CFP Board and set the standard for responsible and ethical financial planning.
“Jay has always gone over and above for our members and is dedicated to working under the highest standards,” said Caren Gabriel, CEO of Ascend Federal Credit Union. “The CFP certification recognizes the value he provides to members and to our credit union as a whole.”
A financial professional for more than 10 years, Rowe helps individuals, families and businesses plan for their future by providing them with the experience and knowledge necessary to achieve their goals. He earned a doctorate degree in financial planning from Liberty University, a master’s degree in business administration from Cumberland University, a master’s degree in mass communication from Middle Tennessee State University and a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Lipscomb University.
“My priority has always been to help people reach their financial goals by providing sound advice and creating detailed and realistic plans,” said Rowe. “As a fiduciary, earning this widely recognized and trusted certification reflects my deep commitment to transparency and an approach that includes actively listening and customizing investments to their unique situations.”
CFP Board is a nonprofit certification organization with a mission to benefit the public by granting the CFP certification and upholding it as the recognized standard of excellence for personal financial planning. The Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct reflects the commitment that all CFP professionals make to the CFP Board to maintain high standards of competency and ethics. The cornerstone of the Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct is a CFP professional’s obligation to act as a fiduciary, and therefore, act in the best interests of the client at all times when providing financial advice.
Based in Tullahoma, with more than 233,564 members and more than $3.2 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States.