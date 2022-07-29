The Braves were able to outscore the Lonestars in the final inning to earn their first victory of the Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League season. The Lonestars took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third, but the Braves were determined to get the lead back and scored two runs to take a 5-4 lead in the fourth. The Braves scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 9-4 lead. The ‘Stars weren’t able to keep up with the Braves in the final inning and suffered a 9-7 loss.
Travis Wunderlin led the Braves at the plate with two hits. Combined the team had six hits and nine RBI.
The Lonestars had eight hits with Blaine Elkins leading the team with three hits. Coby Presley accounted for two of the eight hits.
The Braves were able to put runners on base during the first inning and gain a 3-0 lead in the middle of the inning. Justin Hendrick crossed the plate first after tagging up when Merik Carter flew out to left field. Wunderlin scored on a passed ball to make it a 2-0 ball game. Ben Weaver batted in Jamison Plemons on a single up the middle. The Braves led 3-0 going into the bottom of the inning.
The Lonestars started the game off strong at the dish. Cade Carr singled on a line drive up the middle. Donnel Bailey singled to right field to score Carr. Elkins singled to left field. Bailey and Elkins scored on an error to tie the ball game at 3.
Both teams were held scoreless through the second inning. Dustin Thomas scored on a fielder’s choice play in the bottom of the third to put the Lonestars on top 4-3.
The Braves answered back during the top of the fourth with a triple by Plemons. Peyton Young doubled to left field to score Plemons and tie the game. Weaver reached on an error and scored Young. The Braves led 5-4 going into the bottom of the fourth.
The Lonestars’ bats were silent during the bottom of the fourth.
The Braves added onto their lead during the top of the fifth. Alex Arnold, Matt Satterfield and Young filled the bases. With two outs, Henderick doubled to center field to clear the bases. Ingram Parks took Hendrick’s place at second base. Wunderlin doubled to left field to score Parks. The Braves led 9-4 going into the bottom of the final inning. Sam Dugger, Thomas and Carr fill the bases after looking at four balls. Dugger scored on a passed ball. Elkins singled to left field to score Thomas. With two outs, Presley singled to left field to score Carr. The Lonestars flew out to shortstop and fell to the Braves 9-7.
Jacobs remains scoreless
Jacobs remain scoreless after suffering a 14-0 loss to the Royals.
The Jacobs were sat down in order to start the game off.
The Royals got their sticks going in the top of the first to score five runs. Logan Burt walked down the line to first base. Terrin Maupin followed him up with a single to shortstop. Jeff Riddle flew out to center field, but Burt and Maupin both scored. Tyler Cavender and JJ Webster walked down the line after taking four pitches. Chris Martin took one for the team to load the bases. Ross Capps grounded into a fielder’s choice and was thrown out at first. Cavender was able to score to make it a 3-0 ball game. Corey Mullins reached on an error by the center fielder, but both runners scored. The Royals led 5-0 at the end of the first inning.
Chris Rudolf was able to get a piece of the ball for a hard ground ball to left field. The Royals locked down and didn’t allow another hit until the top of the fourth.
The Royals added another 7 runs to the board during the bottom of the second. Joe Long and Jason Waller walked down the line to first base. Capps hit a double into center field to score Long. Maupin reached on an error by the first baseman and scored Waller and Capps. Riddle doubled to left field to score Maupin. Cavender took one for the team and walked down the first base line. Clark Carden doubled to right field to score Riddle and Cavender. Carden scored on a passed ball. The Royals led 12-0 going into the third inning.
Both teams were held scoreless during the third inning.
Joseph Seabolt was able to hit a single for the Jacobs, but was put out when advancing to second. Rudolf was left stranded on the bases as the top of the fourth came to a close.
The Royals scored another two runs in the bottom of the fourth to finish the game. Maupin, Riddle, and Cavender all accounted for a single. Maupin and Riddle scored to top the game off with a score of 14-0.
Mud Dogs buried by Shovels
The Mud Dogs and Shovels battled it out in the rain Thursday night. The Shovels gained an early lead and never looked back.
Jacob Price led the Shovels at the plate going 2 for 3 with three RBI. The Shovels had five hits, but were able to score because of their 10 bases on balls.
Logan Underhill scored on a wild pitch to put the Shovels on the board. Price singled during the bottom of the third to score two runs and make it a 3-0 ball game.
The Mud Dogs weren’t able to get their sticks going Thursday night. As a team they only had three hits, two coming from Stephen Jacobs.
The Shovels added six runs to their lead during the second inning. With bases loaded, David Pearson doubled to right field and moved to third on an error. The Shovels had a 6-0 lead. Pearson scored on a passed ball to put the Shovels up 7-0. With bases loaded again, Price singled to left field to score Colt Williams. Gage Underwood hit a sacrifice fly to score Kyle Davidson and put the last Shovels run on the board.
Reds stay red hot
Following the Thursday night games, the Reds remain as the only undefeated team in the Tullahoma Adult League. The Reds defeated the Lonestars 5-3.
The Reds were able to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the second with two hits by Jay Phillips and Chevis Hoover. Hoover scored on a passed ball and Phillips scored on a wild pitch.
The Reds increased their lead in the top of the third with another two runs. Grey Alexander hit a single to left field. Brandon Tuten doubled to score Alexander. Tuten scored on a passed ball to put the Reds ahead 4-0 going into the bottom of the third.
The Lonestars were able to put a run on the board during the third inning. With runners on second and third, Dylan Burney reached on a dropped third strike and Coby Presley plated the first Lonestar run. Cade Carr scored the second run after stealing home. The Lonestars trailed 4-2.
The Reds scored their final run during the top of the fifth. With bases loaded, D Taylor popped up to right field to score Harper Case.
The Lonestars tried to rally during the bottom of the fifth. Donavan Pearson singled to the right side. Carr walked down the line to first base. Burney grounded out, but Pearson scored. With Hoover on the mound, the final Lonestar was struck out with three pitches.