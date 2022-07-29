The Braves were able to outscore the Lonestars in the final inning to earn their first victory of the Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League season. The Lonestars took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third, but the Braves were determined to get the lead back and scored two runs to take a 5-4 lead in the fourth. The Braves scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 9-4 lead. The ‘Stars weren’t able to keep up with the Braves in the final inning and suffered a 9-7 loss.

Travis Wunderlin led the Braves at the plate with two hits. Combined the team had six hits and nine RBI.

