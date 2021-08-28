With the playoffs imminent, the Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League elite punched their tickets for the post season with the Reds all but insuring themselves an undefeated season while handing the Rockies their first loss. Meanwhile, the Cubs clawed their way to the top spot in the league by dismantling Reese’s Mechanical.
The playoffs are set to begin later this week with the league’s top six clubs making the postseason. However, a small slate of games remain on the regular season schedule which could impact the pairings especially when it comes to Reese’s Mechanical which sat precariously in the last transfer spot Thursday afternoon. Behind them the Mud Dogs and Pirates are both mathematically still in the race for the final playoff spot with the Pirates still having two games to go. There were also games of impact slated for Thursday night that were played after press-time.
Unlike normal baseball rankings, the local league uses a point system like soccer to set rankings, meaning a win gets two points, a tie gets one point and a loss gets no points. As of Thursday night, Reese’s had 11 points while the Mud Dogs had 10 and the Pirates eight. The Yankees, Jacobs and Braves were all mathematically eliminated from the playoffs going into the final week.
In a pair of impact games played this past week:
Reds prove too big a mountain for Rockies
A battle of contenders went to the Big Red Machine as the Reds climbed up the standings by rocking the Rockies 11-6, handing the Rockies their first defeat of the season.
It was a red alert for the Reds in the first inning as the Rockies were on a Rocky Mountain high with three runs in the bottom of the inning. However, the rush didn’t last long as the Reds rallied in the top of the second with four runs of their own and then padded their lead with four more runs in the bottom of the third. The deficit proved too big of a mountain for the Rockies to climb as they mustered only one more run during the contest as they were out hit 11-to-8 at the plate.
Grey Alexander led the way for the Reds, going three-for-three from the dish while also scoring three runs. Shane Smith and Dewayne Parson both had two hits. Smith turned those two knocks into four RBI on the night. William Zebick went all the way for the Reds, fanning five Rockies along with way while his fielders had his back, throwing out five Rockies on ground balls and shagging three fly balls. The Rockies ended up stranding four base runners during the contest.
That number was less than the six the Reds left stranded as Rockies pitchers Reed Emerson and J.D. Parker combined to allow the 11 Red runs even though they struck out seven batters along the way.
Colton Gunn led the way for the Rockies as he blasted two hits on three visits to the plate.
Cubs take apart Reese’s Mechanical
With the Reds winning, the Cubs knew what they had to do to keep pace in the running for the top of the hill and they did just that, mauling Reese’s Mechanical 13-1.
Technically, the Cubs scored the winning run in the top of the first inning as they plated two to take a 2-0 lead on the way to leading cover to cover in the match between the two top-tiered clubs. Three more runs in the second were followed by a tsunami in the fourth as the Cubs scored eight more. Reese’s was able to muster one run in the bottom of the fourth before the game ended.
The lopsided score came despite the Cubs just outhitting Reese’s 9-to-7 during the four-inning affair. Most telling were the seven runners Reese’s left stranded on base although the Cubs deserted six of their own on the paths.
Austin Smith and Luke Davidson led the way for the Cubs, going two-for-three with the stick while Davidson led his squad with three RBI and Smith led the club with three runs. Colt Williams also contributed two RBI and Chase Smith scored two runs. Jesse Ivy was the only Reese’s batter to have two hits and was credited with the only RBI of the night.
Tyler McBay pitched the first three for the Cubs and fanned two. Colt Williams relieved him and had a strike out. Clint Fanning pitched three for Reese’s, striking out three while surrendering six bases on balls. Along the way, Fanning fired 108 pitches from the hill compared to 70 fired by McBay in three innings. Josh Austin came in for relief for Reese’s and fired 31 pitches, 17 of those being strikes.