The Reds remained Red hot going into the third week of the Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League regular season with a shutout of the Brewers in which pitcher Chevis Hoover fanned 14 Brew Crew batters. Meanwhile, the Lonestars won in walk-off fashion when Dustin Thomas smacked a game-winning single for the 4-3 win. Jacobs continued living the dream one nightmare at a time, losing their third straight while still looking to score their first run of the season. And, the Pink Sox were busted by the Piñatas with a shutout 8-0 win. 

Reds remain red hot 