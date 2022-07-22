The Reds remained Red hot going into the third week of the Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League regular season with a shutout of the Brewers in which pitcher Chevis Hoover fanned 14 Brew Crew batters. Meanwhile, the Lonestars won in walk-off fashion when Dustin Thomas smacked a game-winning single for the 4-3 win. Jacobs continued living the dream one nightmare at a time, losing their third straight while still looking to score their first run of the season. And, the Pink Sox were busted by the Piñatas with a shutout 8-0 win.
Reds remain red hot
The Reds remained undefeated on the young season after shutting out the Brewers 8-0 on Tuesday night. The Reds only had three hits, but they walked down the line to first base 11 times to walk in their runs.
Chevis Hoover struck out 14 Brewers during his seven innings. Hoover only allowed three hits and walked two batters.
During the first inning, William Zebick singled to right field to score Brandon Tuten to put the Reds ahead 1-0. Hoover struck out three Brewers to retire the inning.
The Reds increased the lead during the second inning. With bases loaded, Harper Case scored on a wild pitch. Greg Alexander flew out to center field to score Matthew Wright. The Reds held a 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the third.
Hoover then hurdled twelve pitches and sat down three Brewers in a row.
Clay Burnett reached third base on an error, and ended up scoring when Zebick hit a sacrifice fly to right field. The Reds led 4-0 going into the top of the fourth.
Hoover walked down the line to first base. Case doubled up the middle. Tyler Wright doubled to left field to score Hoover and Case and take a 6-0 lead.
The Reds finished it off in the top of the fifth when they scored another two runs. Hoover struck out another three batters to end the game.
Jacobs suffers blowout losses
The Jacobs have suffered three shutout losses to move to 0-3 on the season and yet to score a single run this season.
The Lonestars put the Jacobs away in three innings, scoring eleven runs in the first inning. The Lonestars had 10 hits compared to the Jacobs one. The Lonestars scored eight runs to finish the game off with a 19-0 victory.
The Reds scored every player at least once against the Jacobs to score 20 runs. With a total of 12 hits, the Reds dominated at the plate. The Reds plated 13 runs during the second inning. The Reds held 20 runs over the Jacobs to end the game 20-0.
The Royals gained a 5-0 lead in the top of the first and never looked back.
Justin Hattler and Terrin Maupin worked together on the mound to shut out the Jacobs. Hattler did not give up any hits. Maupin struck out six batters and allowed one hit.
The Royals had 13 hits at the dish and scored a total of 13 runs. Tyler Cavender smacked two homeruns during the 13-0 affair.
Pink Sox busted by Piñatas
The Piñatas shut out the Pink Sox 8-0, after gaining the lead in the second inning.
Aiden Edwards reached on an error by the Pink Sox first baseman. Colton Gunn walked down the line after taking one for the team. Gordon reached on another error and scored Edwards and Gunn. The Piñatas led 2-0 at the end of the second inning.
Wyatt Nugent accounted for two of the Piñatas hits. Nugent stole home to put another run on the board.
The Pink Sox could not get their sticks moving and were still scoreless going into the fourth inning.
Edwards singled on a ground ball, but made it to third base due to errors by the Pink Sox infield. Colton Gunn doubled to right field to score Edwards. Cody Lynch grounded out to first base, but Colton Gunn scored to put the Piñatas ahead 6-0. With runners on first and second, Nugent singled to center field to score Brady O’Neal.
The Pink Sox were sat down in order during the bottom of the fourth.
The Piñatas sealed the deal during the top of the fifth when JD Parker hit a single to right field to score Gavin Elmore.
On the rubber for the Piñatas, AJ Parker pitched all five innings allowing four hits and serving six strikeouts.
Lonestars win in walk-off fashion
Dustin Thomas’ walk off single won the Lonestars Tuesday night’s game. With it being a tight game up to the last hit, the Shebyvul Shovels and the Lonestars had a nail-biting contest.
The Shovels took a 1-0 lead during the top of the third when Dylan Roller singled to center field to score Logan Underhill.
The Lonestars struggled at the plate throughout the game and only had six hits. Michael Benusches struck out two Lonestars in the top of the third to retire the inning.
With runners on second and third, Gage Underwood doubled to right field to score both of the runners. The Shovels led 3-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.
The Lonestars made it a one run game when they were able to score two runs. Dylan Burney scored on a dropped third strike. Donnel Bailey was able to score when Cole Brawley singled to left field.
The Shovels were held scoreless in the top of the fifth.
The Lonestars tied the game up on a fielder’s choice play. Blake Smith touched home plate to tie the game 3-3. After tying up the game in the bottom of the fifth, the Lonestars had two outs and needed a hit to win the game. With Kyle Jones sitting on third, Thomas stepped into the box. With a 0-1 count, Thomas drove the ball up the middle to score Jones and win the game 4-3. The Lonestars advance to 3-1 overall this season.