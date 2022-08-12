With the Tullahoma Men’s League passing the halfway point in the season, the Reds hold a commanding three-game lead as they sport an undefeated record going down the stretch while it’s a free-for-all with the next six teams within two games of one another.
Braves valiant against red hot Reds
The Reds arrived at their undefeated 8-0 record first by downing the defending champion Royals 4-0 before finding themselves with a fight on their hands against the Braves who came into the evening with a single win on the season. The Reds were able to wrestle a 7-4 win from the Tribe after a back-and-forth affair that saw the underdogs tenaciously battle the tops dogs in the league.
The Reds were able to out hit the Braves 10-to-7 on the night and actually never trailed after taking a 2-0 lead after one thanks to scores by lead-off man Jay Phillips who was smacked in by a double bagger hit to center by Chevis Hoover. He was, in turn, able to score on a passed ball. The Braves answered in the top of second with a run by Will Young who reached on a single to left and was knocked in by a double off the bat of Alex Arnold.
Jay Phillips scored his second run of the night in the bottom of the second for the Reds when he was smacked in by a double by Cody Stephens. Clay Burnett worked his way around the bases in the bottom of the order to provide a second run and a 4-1 lead going into the third.
Justin Hendrick knocked in Jamison Plemons with a two-run homer over the centerfield fence to make it 4-3 at the top of three. However, the Reds would answer back in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of runs by William Zebick who was knocked in by Harper Case.
Tyler Wright got the win on the mound as he pitched six innings, tossing 60 pitches, 41 for strikes. Ben Weaver took the loss for the Braves from the hill even though he fanned five Reds as he threw 110 pitches during the outing.
Lonestars shoot past Brewers
Jonathan Pearson slapped a double that proved to be the game winner as the Lonestars topped the Brewers 6-5 in the battle for second behind the Reds. The close battle came despite the Lonestars outhitting the Brew Crew 12-to-7 on the night. However, it was the Brewers who led most of the evening as they ripped the two-run lead away from the Lonestars in the top of the third, scoring three runs spurred on by a Vann Boyce homer.
The Lonestars countered with a big night by Jonathan Pearson who went two-for-three from the dish, batting in three during the contest, including the game-winning double that came as they trailed 5-4 at the bottom of five. Austin Johnson, Blake Smith, Coby Presley all had two hits on the night. The Brewers could not respond in the top of the sixth, ending the game.
Cole Tune took the win on the hill and fanned six Brewers along the way as he threw 110 pitches. Vann Boyce took the loss, fanning two on 72 pitches thrown.