The Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League threw out its first pitch this past week with the Royals picking up where they left off when they hoisted the trophy last season, blanking the Mud Dogs to start their 2022 campaign. Meanwhile, the Reds, one of the top teams last season, buried the Shelbyvul Shoves 9-0, while the Lonestars shot past the Piñatas 6-2 and the Pink Sox pounded the Braves 11-3.
Royals leave Mud Dogs in their dust
The Royals began defense of the league championship by jumping on the Mud Dogs early, scoring three runs in the first, four in the second and two in the third on the way to their dominating 10-0 season opening win. They outhit the ‘Dawgs 12-to-three along the way. Nathan Jones, Stephen Jacobs and Ben Friend accounted for all the Mud Dog offense on the night, each getting one hit at the dish.
On the opposite side, Tyler Cavender and Clark Carden both went two-for-three for the Royals while Jeff Riddle led his team with two RBI thanks to a long ball over the centerfield fence in the first inning. His dinger scored Scottie Maupin who started the game off by getting on with a walk.
Jacob Baker worked the whole way for the Royals, striking out seven of the 19 batters he faced in his five innings on the hill.
Reds bury Shovels
The Shelbyvul Shovels, formerly the Cubs last season, ran into a buzz saw to open the season as the Reds railed the defending league runners-up 9-0.
Brandon Tuten started his season out by being hit by a pitch but ended up working the bases to score the first Red run of the year. Cody Stephens wasn’t far behind as he worked his way around the bases after getting on with a single to left. Chevis Hoover accounted for the third run of the opening inning thanks to a William Zebick triple. Jay Phillips ended the first inning scoring by knocking Zebick in with a double accounting for the first of his team-leading three RBI on the night. Phillips was perfect at the plate on the night, going three-for-three with the stick, two of those hits being double baggers. Cody Stephens joined him in the three hit club, going three-for-three himself. Matthew Wright was two-for-three at the plate.
The Reds outhit the Shovels 13-to-three on the night with Logan Underhill, Dylan Roller and Colt Williams accounting for the Shovel offense.
Clay Burnett struck out five Shovels in three innings of work on the mound before being relieved by Chevis Hoover who also fanned five Shelbyvul batters.
Lonestars shoot past Piñatas
In the only close game of opening night, the Lonestars held off the Piñatas 6-2 in a game that was close despite the one-sided performance at the plate.
The Lonestars outhit the Piñatas 12-to-three at the dish and went up 1-0 after one when Donavin Pearson scored on a passed ball. All was quiet following the first until the Lonestars started the third with a run by Donnel Bailey followed by Blaine Elkins touching home plate. Dustin Thomas finished the scoring for the Lonestars.
The Piñatas scored their only runs of the night in the bottom of third when Parker Gunn crushed a dinger over the right field fence and scored Cody Lynch.
Bailey, Cole Brawley, Blake Smith and Coby Presley all had two hits apiece for the Lonestars. Bailey and Brawley led their team with two RBI apiece.
Cole Tune pitched four for the Lonestars, fanning two Piñatas on 63 pitches. Smith pitched two in relief and put out two with strikes. AJ Parker pitched three for the Piñatas and struck out five Lonestars. JD Parker followed him on the mound and fanned seven.
Pink Sox sock it to Braves
An explosion in the third inning put the game out of reach for the Braves as they succumbed to the Pink Sox 11-3 on opening night.
The blowout came despite hits being at a premium with the Sox only outhitting the Braves four-to-three. Dallas Bryan of the Sox was the only player in the game to have multiple hits as he went two-for-three with the stick.
The low hit total was thanks to Jordan Snow who hurled 83 pitches on the night for the Sox, 51 of the offerings being strikes. He fanned nine of the 24 Braves he faced in his five innings of work. Meanwhile the Braves used a trio of pitchers which, as a team gave up just four hits. Travis Wunderlin pitched two innings and Jared Rogers pitched a portion of an inning. Ben Weaver pitched one inning.
While the pitchers were able to keep the bats quiet, the Braves staff managed to walk four Sox. That, combined with six fielding errors made by the Braves led to the third-inning, nine-run explosion that told the tale of the game. Specifically, all nine runs scored by the Sox had either a wild pitch or error associated with it as the Sox took a commanding 11-0 lead into the fourth before the Braves scored their only three runs of the night.