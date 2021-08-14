As September looms, it is go-time in the Tullahoma Adult Baseball League with just two teams yet to taste defeat while several others remain in striking distance for the top spot in the league seedings. The Reds and Rockies both finished mid-week with no blemishes in the loss column although both will be denied perfect seasons due to time-limit ties earlier in the campaign. Reese’s Mechanical was neck-and-neck with them with five wins against one loss while the Cubs and Lonestars also boasted just one loss apiece. Meanwhile, the Mud Dogs, Pirates and Royals were the remaining teams above the Mendoza Line.
Cubs maul Jacobs in high scoring affair
The Cubs remained in the hunt for the top spot in the Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League while Jacobs is on the bottom looking up as the two teams combined to plate 18 runs with the Cubs coming out on top in the 12-6 affair.
The third inning proved to be the capper in the game that saw the Cubs improve to 4-1-2 and Jacobs fall to 2-8 with the latter still looking for their first win of the months as their only other triumph was an 8-7 ambush of the Braves last month.
Jacobs actually held the lead going into the third, scoring two in the first and three in the second to garner a 5-2 advantage. However, a third inning barrage of six runs proved too much for Jacobs to overcome as the Cubs would go on to plate three more in the fifth to cement the victory. The Cubs scattered 15 hits during the six-inning affair while Jacobs had more runs than hits, getting only five knocks during the game. Cubs starting pitcher Cam Price allowed all five hits and all six runs while striking out two during his three innings on the hill. Colt Williams and Trevor Sanders came in for relief, combining to fan five Jacobs batters during two innings of shutout ball. For Jacobs, it was all Brett DeCosta who went all the way.
On the offensive side, Chase Smith led the Cubs going three-for-three at the dish while Jacob Price, Dylan Roller and McCade Miller all had two hits. For Jacobs, Jordan Painter went two-for-three with the stick and accounted for nearly half of his team’s hits.
Reds remain red hot against Yankees
The Reds continued their red hot run and remained atop the league standings with a 9-3 win over the Yankees, while the Bronx Bombers continued their woes on the diamond.
The Reds set the tone in the first inning, hitting their opponents in the mouth with three runs in the top of the opener. They put another four runs on the board in the third, taking a 7-0 lead before the Yankees got a mark on the scorer’s book with two runs in the bottom of the third. Two additional runs plated by the Reds in the top of the fourth added insurance for the league leaders who outhit their opponents 11-4 on the evening. For the Yankees, the smattering of hits were contributed by Dalton Cox, Shandon Hill, Van Williams and Christian Corley.
Meanwhile, for the Reds, Matthew Wright was perfect from the dish, going three-for-three swinging the pine. Tyler Wright and Cody Stephens both added two hits while Wright, Stephens and Dillon Taylor all had two RBI. Lex Marsh took the win from the hill, fanning two batters while Harper Case and Grey Alexander both pitched an inning apiece in relief. Dalton Jones surrendered seven runs for the Yankees in his three innings for work while reliever Trey Amacher gave up two runs while fanning three Reds in relief.
Pirates hit rocky road against Rockies
The Rockies held the Pirates to only two hits on the night as they remained one of only two undefeated teams coming into the week with a 12-0 swashbuckling of the Pirates. Pitchers Reed Emerson and Carson Tapley combined for the two-hitter as they fanned six Pirates and allowed only one walk. Emerson threw 44 pitches in his three innings on the hill, 29 of which were strikes. Tapley, in his two innings in relief hurled 18 offers, all but four of his pitches being strikes. Pirates Dylan Legeune and Donavin Pearson were on the short list of those picking up hits against the Rockies’ pitching staff. Meanwhile, the Rockies blast the Pirates for 13 hits with Reed Emerson, Gavin Elmore, and AJ Parker all garnering two hits.
Along with being commanding from the hill, Tapley was also dominant with the bat as he belted in four RBI, accounting for a third of his team’s runs. Emerson and Parker both added two RBI in the five-inning contest.