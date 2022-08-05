For the first time in two years, Coach Laken Grizzard’s team has finally beat Coach Richie Chadwick’s team in the annual Cardinal and White soccer game. Grizzard’s team was able to pull off a second half goal to take the lead and beat Chadwick’s team 2-1.

The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats hosted their annual Cardinal and White game Wednesday night. The Lady ‘Cats had a friendly competition between their own team. During the 45 minute halves, the teams battled it out on the pitch. During the first half of the game, the Cardinal team was able to keep possession of the ball. Gracie Martin got a shot on goal, but Laila Lusk was able to make a diving save. Laura Buenrosto netted the first goal to put the Cardinal team up 1-0.