For the first time in two years, Coach Laken Grizzard’s team has finally beat Coach Richie Chadwick’s team in the annual Cardinal and White soccer game. Grizzard’s team was able to pull off a second half goal to take the lead and beat Chadwick’s team 2-1.
The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats hosted their annual Cardinal and White game Wednesday night. The Lady ‘Cats had a friendly competition between their own team. During the 45 minute halves, the teams battled it out on the pitch. During the first half of the game, the Cardinal team was able to keep possession of the ball. Gracie Martin got a shot on goal, but Laila Lusk was able to make a diving save. Laura Buenrosto netted the first goal to put the Cardinal team up 1-0.
Coach Grizzard’s team was not backing down. After a foul near the 18 yard box, Adriana Escamilla floated the ball in over the goalie wall to tie the game up 1-1 with just 54 seconds left in the first half.
After halftime, team White was able to keep up the momentum. Freshman McLayne Bobo got multiple shots on goal. Claire Fogarty was able to save two shots during the second half. Bobo was able to break through the defense and score to take the lead during the 22nd minute of the second half. Buenrostro was not giving up and kept taking the ball to the goal. Lusk was able to make another save to end the game.
The Lady Wildcats will now continuing their run up to the regular season. The Lady ‘Cats will play host to Cumberland County on Aug. 8 at East Middle School. Game time is set for 6 p.m.