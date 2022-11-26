Tullahoma senior Gracie Hicks signed to Shorter University to continue her academic and athletic career.

Hicks has been golfing since she was 8-years-old. Her grandfather introduced her to the sport and it has been a part of her life ever since. Hicks was on the course all four years of her high school career and has been a stand out on the Lady Wildcats golf team. Hicks was named all district team in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Hicks topped off her career at Tullahoma High School when she was awarded player of the year.