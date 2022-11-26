Tullahoma senior Gracie Hicks signed to Shorter University to continue her academic and athletic career.
Hicks has been golfing since she was 8-years-old. Her grandfather introduced her to the sport and it has been a part of her life ever since. Hicks was on the course all four years of her high school career and has been a stand out on the Lady Wildcats golf team. Hicks was named all district team in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Hicks topped off her career at Tullahoma High School when she was awarded player of the year.
Hicks’ favorite memories are not the awards though, they are the memories that the team made during practices.
“Our team bonded throughout our practices and made a lot of memories which will stick with me for a lifetime,” Hicks said.
Hicks is grateful for the support that the Tullahoma community and her team has shown her throughout her career and says it helped her move into the next level.
“My experience at Tullahoma has helped me by giving me the support and encouragement to be able to play at the next level,” Hicks said.
Hicks will be moving south next fall to Rome, Georgia to follow her dreams of playing golf at the next level.
“Shorter has always stuck out to me. I love how small and close to home it is,” Hicks said. “I also love Rome. Rome is such a beautiful town and I can’t wait to live there.”
In her time at Shorter University, Hicks plans to study health science. She is excited to meet new people and travel with her new team. Hicks is thankful for her support system that pushed her to become not just the golfer she is today but the person she is.
“I would love to thank my family, friends and coaches for their endless support throughout my career and my life,” Hicks said.