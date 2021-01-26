All 13 Tullahoma wrestlers who competed in Saturday’s first-ever District 9-AAA Tournament at Franklin County, locked their seats into the Region 5-AAA Tournament that will take place in February.
In order to advance to regionals, wrestlers needed to finish inside the top four of their respective weight class. The Region 5-AAA Tournament is scheduled to take place on Feb. 12 and 13 at Warren County High School.
During the district tournament, Tullahoma saw five wrestlers take first place in their respective weight class. Cody Agnell (126), Caleb Adkins (132), Cole Morse, (138), Elijah Cowan (152) and Rex Nunley (182) all left Franklin County with the top honors.
Four other Wildcats placed second at the district tournament. Jayden Lee (106), Jerzy Hendrix (145), Caden Avans (160) and Roark Konyndyk (220) all finished as runners-up.
Caiden Mears (113) and Trint Partin (170) both took third place during the district tournament. Brett Smith (195) and Camryn Potuk (285) took fourth place.
Under normal circumstances, the top four placers at region would automatically qualify for the TSSAA Individual State Tournament. However, due to COVID-19, the TSSAA is restricting those numbers to the top two placers in each weight division.
Tullahoma also walked away District 9-AAA champions as the team topped the list of seven teams competing on Saturday. Following the win at Franklin County, the Wildcats were slated to close out the regular season at home on Tuesday. However, as of press time, the result of that matchup was unavailable.
Tullahoma won’t have to wait long to try to advance its season. The Wildcats are scheduled to travel to Blackman on Thursday for the Region 5-AAA duals with the top two teams earning a spot into the state tournament. Wrestling is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.