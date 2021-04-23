Eighteen individual Tullahoma track and field athletes guaranteed themselves a spot into the middle school state meet after placing in the top four of their respective events this week at sectionals.
The Tennessee Middle School Small School Sectionals took place at Riverdale High School on Monday, opening with field events. The sectionals closed Tuesday with teams participating in the running events.
East Middle School saw 12 individual athletes qualify for state in their respective events. West Middle School had six athletes place in the top four of their respective competitions.
The TMSAA State Championships will take place at Austin Peay State University on May 22. Events are scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m.
Israel Hovater took home first place in two respective events for the East Middle School track and field team. Hovater placed first in the discus throw and finished in the top spot during the shotput.
In the discus throw, Hovater threw a distance of 70 feet and .50 inches to nab the top spot. She added a 28-02.50 performance in the shotput.
Her teammate Karah Lawrence also placed third in both events, first throwing 63-06 in the discus. She followed with a 26-03 in the shotput.
West’s Hope Thomas took fourth place in the discus throw at 61-02. Addy Peterson also qualified for state in the shotput after finishing fourth at 25-03.50.
On the boys side, Xavier Farrell took first place in the shotput and additionally nabbed second in the discus throw. Farrell finished in the top spot of the shotput after hurling a distance of 35-02. He then finished second in the discus at 96-04.
Teammate Zach Anderson also took second in the shotput to guarantee a spot into the state meet. Anderson hurled a distance of 33-09 in the event.
East saw six more athletes qualify for state in the field events on Monday. Catelynn Ballard and Abby Grace Cox secured state spots in the long jump. Ballard finished second in the event at 12-05, while Grace Cox took fourth at 11-11.
Audrey Sahrabi added a fourth-place performance in the high jump. Sahrabi topped out at 4-00.
Logan Prosser took second in the long jump at 16-05. His teammate Andrew Caramack finished third in the same event at 15-09.50.
West’s DeAndre Jenkins took home first place in the high jump. Jenkins topped out at 05-02 to nab the top spot in the competition.
East’s Lucas Willette also qualified for state in the high jump with a second-place effort in the event. Willette finished at 4-10.
Jenkins added another first-place effort in the running events on Tuesday in Murfreesboro. The eighth-grader took first in the 400-meter race with a time of 57.46 seconds.
East’s Khani Johnson also placed fourth in the same race. Johnson clocked in with a time of 1:02.12.
Andrew Ewing added a first-place effort for East in the 200 run. Ewing took home the top spot in the race at 24.00. Caramack also qualified for state in the same event and clocked in at 24.90.
On the girls side, Brindley Duncan nabbed first in the 1,600 run for East. She took the top spot in the distance race with a time of 5:51.11.
Her teammate Lexi Lester also placed fourth in the 800 run. Lester finished with a time of 2:50.35.
On the boys side, West’s Bryceton Bunch placed third in the 800. He clocked in at 2:28.84.
East’s Prosser also qualified for state in the 100 run. He clocked in at 12:47.