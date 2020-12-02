Nineteen Tullahoma football players were selected as members of this year’s All-Region 4-4A team Tuesday. After a 12-1 season, the Wildcats had the region’s Most Valuable Player, Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Lineman of the Year and Co-Punter/Kicker of the Year.
Jakobe Thomas was named this year’s Region 4-4A MVP after scoring 23 touchdowns on the year. During his senior year, Thomas was utilized on the offensive end as a running back and wide receiver.
Thomas carried the ball 82 times on the season for 712 yards and 16 touchdowns. He additionally caught 20 passes on the year for 361 yards and five touchdowns.
Tullahoma additionally had the region’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Tyreek Nard and Nolensville’s Grant Reeder split this year’s award.
During his senior year, Nard helped anchor a Tullahoma defense that allowed opponents to score just over 10 points per contest. In four games this year, the Wildcats defense held their competition to single digits in points.
Tullahoma was particularly strong against opponents’ rushing attacks. In 12 games this year, the Wildcats’ defense allowed teams to run for just over 86 yards per contest.
As a junior, Ian Poe was named the region’s Lineman of the Year. On the offensive line, Poe played a large part in aiding the Wildcats’ rush attack that averaged 219 yards per contest. That run game helped Tullahoma put up 39.5 points per game.
Justus Chadwick was also selected as the region’s Co-Punter/Kicker of the Year. Chadwick and Marshall County’s Jon Estes each received the award.
Chadwick connected on 55 of his 56 extra-point attempts on the year. He additionally made four of his seven field goal attempts on the year, including drilling a 37-yard attempt this year.
While Tullahoma players also received accolades, so did its coaching staff. After leading the Wildcats to a 10-0 regular season and berth in the quarterfinals of the playoffs, Head Coach John Olive was named the region’s Coach of the Year. Additionally, Jared Olive was named the region’s Assistant Coach of the Year.
Tullahoma additionally saw six players named to the Region 4-4A First-Team Offense. Linemen JT Taylor and Cadden Bradford were selected to the squad. Tight end Brody Melton, quarterback Ryan Scott, running back KeiShawn Cummings and wide receiver Joe Duncan were also named to the offensive team.
On the opposite side of the ball, Tullahoma had three players named to the Region 4-4A First-Team Defense. Defensive lineman Seth Cullum, linebacker Justin Scott and defensive back DJ Dillehay were voted to the squad.
Tullahoma saw six more players who were named to the Region 4-4A Second Team. Offensive linemen Logan Crouch and Tydrell Mitchell were named to that squad. Three other defensive players were named to the squad, as lineman Jaylin Newson, defensive back Owen Stroop and Cayden Tucker were second-team members. Lastly, wide receiver Jacob Dixon was named to the Region 4-4A Team.