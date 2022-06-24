Ashley Abraham has been named the new Tullahoma High School tennis coach, the hiring coming after she has served as head of the middle school program for the past couple of years.
I am excited and humbled to be the Tullahoma High School coach,” Abraham said after being named new coach. And it’s exciting coach a higher level while also being able to continue teaching the kids that went through the Middle School tennis program.”
Abraham said she experience she has gained at the middle school helm will help in guiding the high school team.
“The past 2 years, the Middle School Tennis Boys team has won 1st place in our District. Our girls won 2nd place for 2022,” she said. “It is amazing to see the kids come together as a team and help one another. We end each practice huddled up and I say some positive words of encouragement, then yell ‘GO CATS’. We began each match like that as well. Tennis can be a single and team sport. The players have the chance to compete separately in an end of the year individual tourney and as a team throughout the season. I have enjoyed coaching each player, and forming friendships with parents. I have also enjoyed watching them grow as young adults and go to High School to possibly play. The first Middle School team I coached just graduated High School and it just amazes me to see the difference in maturity and their accomplishments.”
Abraham believes her passion for the sport will help in taking the high school program to the next level.
“I have learned so much through my years playing and coaching tennis. Organization and communication is very important. But you have to have a passion for it, and the patience to coach kids,” she said. “Every child needs an outlet and to get involved in something they enjoy. For some kids, this may be their safe place. Being a coach is more than just teaching the sport-it’s the life lessons learned from it. Not everyone is going pro or getting a college scholarship. BUT, everyone needs to be taught discipline, responsibility, perseverance, and accountability. And they can carry those lessons into their future careers and in life.”
Abraham said she is looking at the big picture for the high school program.
“I am excited for the transition and have big plans for the tennis program as a whole,” she said. “The Middle School team will continue and I will be working with the coach to ensure they have practice/match time to continue growing and improving. I also have some ideas for team building exercises and creating opportunities for the High Schoolers to teach and be leaders/role models for the Middle School team. That way the transition for the Middle Schoolers is easier and they know some of the team. Plus it motivates them. We will begin our season on fresh, brand new courts, which is another bonus. I look forward to coaching the Wildcat Tennis Team and excited to get the ball rolling”
With the appointment, Abraham will become a second generation tennis coach as her father also coached tennis, his work being on the collegiate level.
“I’ve played tennis since I could hold a racquet,” Abraham revealed. “My father, Jackie Johnson, was my coach. He has had a great playing and coaching career. He was a tennis instructor/pro at two Country Clubs in Jackson where I grew up. At one point he was the head coach for Lambeth University in Jackson. Where I practiced as a young girl with college players. We moved my senior year of High School to Franklin and he became one of the tennis coaches at Maryland Farms YMC in Brentwood for a few years before retiring. My sister also played and we had a Venus and Serena vibe. It was a family affair for sure and though competitive, always fun. His love of the sport rubbed off on me, and I am thankful for the experiences, relationships, and life lessons. I hope to be half the coach he was.”
During her school years, she was second in the state of Tennessee. She traveled and competed in many tournaments around the states and played college tennis at UT-Chattanooga.
“Now I enjoy sharing my love of the sport to others and the lessons it taught me,” she said. “When I moved to Tullahoma I wanted to get involved in the community somehow. There was so much potential to grow the interest in tennis so I began there. I taught lessons and women’s, men’s and kid’s clinics/camps at Lakewood Golf and Country Club for a couple years and formed great relationships. Maureen Reed reached out to me about the Middle School tennis program. She formed and kept it going for a while, but was ready for someone else to take it over for 2018. I jumped at the opportunity and appreciate her helping me with that first year. Maureen and her daughter Laura Darlington, are great tennis players and knowledgeable about the sport. It was a club sport then, but that changed in 2022 and now is sanctioned under the TSSAA. I would visit West and East Middle School to create excitement and spread the word to join the team. It quickly grew from 10-12 players to 28 players in 2022.”
Abraham is also involved in the local tennis club which has grown over the years.
“During that time some of the coaches began a league too called The Middle TN Tennis Club,” Abraham said. “Manny Buchanan was the main organizer and it has now grown into over 100 players from Coffee, Moore, Lincoln, Rutherford, and other counties around Tullahoma. When it was formed, I was heavily involved in the league and was one of the captains for a couple years. I think the doubles league created a spark around the sport again. But also, formed friendships and a fun outlet for people. Top Middle Schooler players up to senior citizens are in the league and there is a couple categories, so you play against teams of similar skill level. Honestly, it is the gentleman that play doubles on a consistent basis that you have to look out for! Doubles is very strategic and you have to be in sync with your partner.”