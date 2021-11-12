The Tullahoma Action Indoor Soccer Complex is starting their winter season next month. Signups are active. Anyone interested may contact the Action Indoor Staff at actionindoorstaff@gmail.com.
The indoor soccer season will kick off on Dec. 11. The season will last through the second week of Feb. There will be six age divisions ranging from 8u to 18u. Girls and Boys divisions will form with the exception of 10u and 8u which will depend on the amount of players. Players may play up in divisions with parents' permission and league consent.
Cost will vary depending on age group. There will be “walk-in” registrations every Wednesday night from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the indoor complex.
Spectators over the age of 11 will cost three dollars for entry. Children ages three to ten will cost one dollar.
The season will start on Dec. 1. Action Indoor will host the season at Action Indoor Soccer Complex 200 Craft Lane Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388. For more information visit ww.actionindoor.com or call 931-581-4921.