Robert Tatum, Jerzy Hendrix, Cody Agnell, Connor Avans, Caleb Adkins, Eric Barragan

There will be a half dozen Wildcats heading to the state championships this coming weekend after they won their way there by strong showings at the Sectional tournament this past week.

Cody Agnell clawed his way into the state by getting a third place finish in the 138-pound division. He began his trek with a pinfall over Cayden Hutcherson of White House at the 3:34 mark but was then derailed by Brady McLemore of Eagleville by a tight 5-3 decision. He got back in the fight with a fall at 4;57 over JT McClinchey of Greenbrier and then won the third place match over Luke Athoe of Green Hill via a narrow 2-1 decision.

