Week two is officially in the books for the Tullahoma Adult Baseball League.
This week’s action saw the Rockies pick up a win, while Jacobs lost its lone matchup. The Reds and White Sox split both of their games. The Royals and Cubs each won their Tuesday matchups, but tied each other on Thursday, before the Blue Jays ended their week with a pair of losses.
Rockies pummel White Sox 13-0
The Rockies hammered out 12 runs in the first three innings, adding another score in the top of the fourth to dominate in a 13-0 victory over the White Sox on Thursday.
Gavin Elmore drove in the bulk of runs for the Rockies, as he plated five runs. Elmore had four hits in his four at-bats, including hitting a home run and a pair of doubles.
Carson Tapley, J.D. Parker and Michael Buck each drove in two runs for the Rockies in the victory. Adrien Adams also had an RBI in the win.
Reed Emerson tossed the complete game for the Royals, giving up just four hits, while striking out four batters.
The Rockies improved to 2-1 on the season with Thursday’s win, while the White Sox fell to 2-1 on the year.
Sixth inning leads Reds to victory
After tying the game in the top of the fifth inning, the Reds went on to score four more runs in the sixth and held the Blue Jays in check, on their way to a 9-5 win on Thursday.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Reds used timely hitting and capitalized on mistakes by the Blue Jays to pull ahead 9-5. The Reds only had four RBI on the night, led by Matthew Wright who plated two of those runs. Tyler Wright and Travis Tikell each drove in a run as well.
Matthew and Tyler Wright had three hits in the game to lead the Reds. Cody Stephens added a pair of hits of his own.
Grey Alexander tossed the complete game and received the victory for the Reds. In six innings, he allowed five runs, three earned, on 10 hits and a walk, while striking out five batters.
The Reds improved to 2-2 on the season with Thursday’s victory, while the Blue Jays dropped to 2-2.
Royals and Cubs tie
While there are no ties in the majors – or really most levels of baseball – there are in the Tullahoma Adult Baseball League. After being tied at 4 through seven innings and reaching their time limit, the Cubs and Royals were forced to settle for a draw on Thursday night.
Entering the bottom of the fourth inning, the Royals led 3-0. However, the Cubs cut into its deficit with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame, before taking the lead with two more scores in the sixth to pull ahead 4-3.
The Royals were able to plate a run in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 4. The Cubs were able to move a runner into scoring position with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but he was stranded there and the game ended in a tie.
On the offensive end, the Royals outhit the Cubs 12-6. Josh Nave led the day for the Royals with three hits, while Clark Carden, Chris Ewing and Matthew Satterfield each added two hits.
Carden, Ewing, JJ Webster and Toni Sanders each had an RBI for the Royals.
Luke Davison and Will Warner each had two hits for the Cubs. Jacob Price had two RBI in the ballgame, which were the only runs batted in credited to the Cubs.
JJ Webster got the start on the mound for the Royals. In 5.1 innings pitched, he allowed four runs on five hits and four walks, while striking out three batters.
Tyler Prosser tossed the final 1.2 innings for the Royals, giving up just one hit and he struck out a batter.
Jacob Price got the start for the Cubs, pitching three innings and allowing two runs on seven hits, while striking out two batters. Tyler McBay tossed the final four innings, also surrendering two runs on five hits while striking out two batters.
With the tie, the Cubs’ record now moves to 2-0-1 on the year, while the Royals stand at 1-2-1.
Cubs edge Blue Jays
Down 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Cubs plated four runs in the frame, using that to hold on for a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Luke Davison doubled to drive in a pair of runs, putting the Cubs in front 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jacob Davidson followed with a sacrifice fly that allowed another run to score, while Luke Davidson scored on an error later in the frame, giving the Cubs a 6-3 advantage.
The Blue Jays answered with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning. However, their comeback was stopped short, as the Cubs escaped with the victory.
The Cubs had just four hits in the game, as Luke Davidson, Troy Stickler, Wesley Griggs and Tyler McBay each recorded a hit. Luke drove in two runs, while Jacob Davidson, Jacob Price and Chase Smith each added an RBI.
Trevor Sanders got the start for the Cubs on the mound and pitched three innings. He allowed a run on two hits and a pair of walks, while striking out four batters. Griggs picked up the win on the mound for the Cubs. In his three innings pitched, he allowed four runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out two batters.
White Sox down Jacobs 13-6
The White Sox jumped out to a 10-0 lead after three innings, and used that to notch a 13-6 win in four innings over Jacobs Tuesday.
Tyler Cavender went 3-for-3 from the plate for the White Sox and drove in four runs in the victory. Two of those hits came off of home runs. Cavender hit a pair of two-run home runs, one came in the first inning, before adding another shot in the third. Cavendar’s final hit was an RBI double.
Shandon Hill also drove in two RBI, while collecting three hits, including a pair of doubles for the White Sox. Jalen Swain, Dalton Cox, Ryan Rippy and Terrin Maupin each had an RBI for the White Sox in the victory.
Cale Greenway got the start for the White Sox on the mound and allowed just a hit and a walk, while striking out six batters. Justin Hill got the win on the hill for the White Sox, pitching 1.2 innings. He allowed six runs, five of which were earned, on five hits and four walks, while striking out a batter.
Shandon Hill recorded the final out of the game for the White Sox, striking out the one batter that he faced.
Royals beat Reds 9-5
The Royals trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the first inning, but countered with seven runs in the frame, using that to notch a 9-5 victory over the Reds Tuesday.
Errors and multiple hit batters, allowed the Royals to seize control in the bottom of the first inning on their way to victory. The Royals only had five RBI in the win, led by JJ Webster who drove in two runs. Chris Ewing, Joe Long and Alex Arnold each added an RBI for the Royals.
Long got the start and pitched the complete game for the Royals on Tuesday. He allowed five unearned runs on nine hits and a walk, while striking out seven batters.
Upcoming schedule
On Tuesday, Jacobs will face the Reds at Grider Stadium at 6 p.m. The Rockies and Cubs will then take the field at Grider beginning at 8 p.m. The White Sox will clash with the Royals at Waggoner Park at 7 p.m.
Jacobs and the Rockies will square off on Thursday at Grider Stadium starting at 6 p.m. The White Sox will then face the Blue Jays at Grider with play slated to start at 8 p.m. The Cubs are scheduled to face the Reds at Waggoner Park at 7 p.m.