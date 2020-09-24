Despite not stepping on the field last week, Tullahoma received a win and will get set to head to Lincoln County this Friday night.
The Wildcats (5-0, 2-0) were originally scheduled to host Spring Hill this past Friday for homecoming. However, that game was cancelled due to the Raiders program being shut down due to COVID-19. Tullahoma automatically received the Region 4-4A win.
Following the news that Spring Hill was unable to play, the Wildcats found another opponent and was scheduled to head to Beech last Friday. Early Thursday afternoon, Tullahoma learned that the Buccaneers were not able to play as well, once again thanks to COVID-19 and the Wildcats received a week-five win.
Now, with an unintentional bye week behind them, Tullahoma will get set to travel to face Lincoln County, which is coming off of a 30-21 loss at Columbia Central last week. Despite losing that contest, the Falcons (3-2, 1-1) were solid on the defensive end, surrendering 229 total yards to the Lions.
Columbia’s passing attack was able to hurt Lincoln County, as Lions’ quarterback Brady McCanless completed 13 of his 17 pass attempts for 114 yards. McCanless threw for two touchdowns in the first quarter against Lincoln County, coming from 7 and 14 yards out.
Justin Buchmann also ran for 93 yards on 12 carries for Columbia. Buchmann first broke free for a 14-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, before following that with a 9-yard score late in the fourth quarter.
On the offensive side of the ball, Lincoln County dominated the ground game as Parker Webb ran for 161 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. Webb also completed six out of his 10 passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
After Columbia took a 20-0 lead, Lincoln County cut into its deficit as Webb hit Eric Greenwood for a 6-yard touchdown in the second quarter. With back-to-back third-quarter scores, the Falcons took a 21-20, before Columbia had two fourth-quarter scores.
Webb first ran for a 61-yard touchdown with 9:25 remaining in the third quarter to cut the score to 20-14. He followed by hitting Miles Smith for a 33-yard touchdown with 2:23 remaining in the third period.
Late in the fourth quarter, Max Patton drilled a 40-yard field goal for Columbia to go in front 23-21. Buchmann sealed the game with a 9-yard touchdown run to put the Lions up 30-21 with 1:34 left on the clock.
Tullahoma comes into Friday night’s ballgame as the No. 3 team in the class 4A polls. The Wildcats most recent win came in a 41-7 victory at Franklin County on Sept. 11.
In that victory, Tullahoma’s defense dominated after the offense struggled to the move the ball early. After giving up a touchdown to the Rebels, the Wildcats followed with 41 unanswered points, including four second-half touchdowns.
Those scores in the final two quarters came after the Wildcats’ defense forced four turnovers. Tullahoma recovered three fumbles and then added an interception as Adam Owens picked off a Rebels’ pass.
Franklin County was limited to just 126 yards on the night, 70 of which came through the air. The Wildcats held the Rebels to just 56 rushing yards.
So far this season, Tullahoma’s defense has yet to surrender 300 yards to a team and has been particularly solid against the run. The Wildcats have been able to bottle up their opponent’s rushing attack, limiting them to 73 ground yards, including holding Marshall County to a season low 35 yards on Sept. 4.
On the opposite side of the ball, Tullahoma is averaging nearly 334 yards per contest, the majority of which have come from the run. The Wildcats’ rush attack is averaging 236 yards per game, including a season-high 273 yards against Marshall County.
Tullahoma came close to matching that performance against the Tigers and put up 262 yards against Franklin County. Jakobe Thomas led the way for the Wildcats, running for 69 yards on six carries and a touchdown.
Thomas had three total touchdowns in Tullahoma’s win over the Rebels. Aside from his rushing score, the senior added a 7-yard touchdown reception, before returning a punt 45 yards for a score.
Those three touchdowns by Thomas on Sept. 11 brings him to a total of 11 on the year as he leads the Wildcats in scores. Thomas has run for 367 yards and six touchdowns on 46 carries, while adding 84 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He has now scored two touchdowns on special teams.
Quarterback Ryan Scott also added three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ win over the Rebels. After Scott and Thomas connected for a score, Scott then found Brody Melton for a 27-yard touchdown. Before the ballgame concluded, Scott added a 28-yard rushing score.
The junior quarterback finished with 62 rushing yards in the Wildcats’ victory over Franklin County. Scott only completed three of his 11 pass attempts for 48 yards and two touchdowns, while being intercepted once.
On the season, Scott has been on target for 21 of his 41 opportunities for 403 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been intercepted three times on the year.
For those who can’t make it to this Friday night’s contest in Fayetteville, it will be shown live on the LightTube Sports Network, channel 23. An audio-only feed will be available on LightTube’s YouTube page, and the game will also be broadcast on 93.9 The Duck.
Tickets will be available at the box office at Lincoln County this Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.