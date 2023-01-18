Tullahoma grapplers competed in the Red Hawk Challenge at Stewart’s Creek last week with Cody Agnell and Connor Avans bringing home first place championships from the meet.
Agnell won his weight class in the 145-pound division first by defeating Asher Centeno of Coffee County by fall at 1:45 in his first round matchup. He then took out Summit’s Braylon Pelkey 11-2 before topping Michael Sisco of Creekwood 12-3 in the semi-finals. Agnell won the championship by defeating Thomas Solomon of Eagleville by pin fall at 1:09.
Connor Avans (Tullahoma) received a bye at the beginning of his 182-pound weight class and then defeated Page’s Brady Garland by fall at the 1:31 mark. He triumphed in the quarterfinals with a fall over Breck Williams at the 1:08 and followed that up with a fall over Hayden Dowell of Cascade at the 2:30 mark. He won his weight class with a fall at the two-minute mark over Zerek Keel of Warren County.
The remainder of the contest are as follows:
Caiden Mears – 132 pounds – 7th place
Champ. Round 1 - Caiden Mears (Tullahoma) received a bye
Champ. Round 2 - Caiden Mears (Tullahoma) over Tyler Hix (Cookeville) (Dec 6-5)
Quarterfinals - Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) over Caiden Mears (Tullahoma) (Dec 5-3)
Cons. Round 3 - Carter Sisco (Munford) over Caiden Mears (Tullahoma) (SV-1 4-2)
7th Place Match - Caiden Mears (Tullahoma) over Orion Sadler (Shelbyville Central) (fall 6:15)
Beau Banks – 138 pounds – 3rd place
Champ. Round 1 - Beau Banks (Tullahoma) over Jeremy Mills (Montgomery Central) (TF 22-6 4:13)
Champ. Round 2 - Beau Banks (Tullahoma) over Kevin Ramos (Shelbyville Central) (fall 2:00)
Quarterfinals - Beau Banks (Tullahoma) over Adam Anderson (Creek Wood) (Dec 3-1)
Semifinals - Owen Hadlock (Cookeville) over Beau Banks (Tullahoma) (UTB 6-5)
3rd Place Match - Beau Banks (Tullahoma) over Patrick Brew (Summit) (TB-1 1-0)
Clayton Litchford - 152 pounds – 5th place
Champ. Round 1 - Clayton Litchford (Tullahoma) received a bye
Champ. Round 2 - Clayton Litchford (Tullahoma) over Blake Barrett (Cookeville) (Fall 0:29)
Quarterfinals - Seth Lindsay (Warren Co.) over Clayton Litchford (Tullahoma) (TF 20-4 4:26)
Cons. Round 3 - Clayton Litchford (Tullahoma) over Jayden McKinney (Summit) (For.)
5th Place Match - Clayton Litchford (Tullahoma) over Diego Medncillo (LaVergne) (fall 1:44)
Jerzy Hendrix – 160 pounds – 4th place
Champ. Round 1 - Jerzy Hendrix (Tullahoma) over James Barber (Creek Wood) (Fall 3:37)
Champ. Round 2 - Jerzy Hendrix (Tullahoma) over Andrew Phillips (Franklin) (TF 15-0 4:00)
Quarterfinals - Jerzy Hendrix (Tullahoma) over Jack Hines (Stewarts Creek) (Dec 8-6)
Semifinals - Josh Ward (Page) over Jerzy Hendrix (Tullahoma) (M. For.)
3rd Place Match - Cole Darnell (Eagleville) over Jerzy Hendrix (Tullahoma) (M. For.)
Carson Avans – 170 pounds – 6th place
Champ. Round 1 - Carson Avans (Tullahoma) received a bye
Champ. Round 2 - Carson Avans (Tullahoma) over Edward Matykiewicz (Summit) (fall 2:28)
Quarterfinals - Eziah Peek (Cookeville) over Carson Avans (Tullahoma) (fall 1:00)
Cons. Round 3 - Carson Avans (Tullahoma) over Caleb Shull (Hopkinsville) (fall 3:28)
5th Place Match - Houston Rettig (Eagleville) over Carson Avans (Tullahoma) (Dec 3-1)
Chandler Kile – 195 pounds – 4th place
Champ. Round 1 - Chandler Kile (Tullahoma) over PJ Truax (Warren Co.) (SV-1 3-1)
Quarterfinals - Chandler Kile (Tullahoma) over Rayce Whitaker (Bartlett) (Dec 9-4)
Semifinals - Isaac Chapa (Cascade) over Chandler Kile (Tullahoma) (TB-1 3-2)
Cons. Semis - PJ Truax (Warren Co.) over Chandler Kile (Tullahoma) (TB-1 3-2)
Nathan Jones - 220 pounds – 4th place
Champ. Round 1 - Nathan Jones (Tullahoma) received a bye
Champ. Round 2 - Nathan Jones (Tullahoma) over Logan Webb (Montgomery Central) (Fall 1:18)
Quarterfinals - Nathan Jones (Tullahoma) over Tyler Hanner (Munford) (Dec 9-3)
Semifinals - Andrew Grove (Creek Wood) over Nathan Jones (Tullahoma) (Fall 0:30)
3rd Place Match - Cole West (Cascade) over Nathan Jones (Tullahoma) (SV-1 3-1)
Robert Tatum – 285 pounds
Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Witsell (Bartlett) over Robert Tatum (Tullahoma) (Dec 8-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Robert Tatum (Tullahoma) over Hunter Cormier (Montgomery Central) (Fall 1:29)
Cons. Round 2 - Jayce Lomax (Oakland) over Robert Tatum (Tullahoma) (Dec 3-1)
In the girls’ side of the ring:
Zoe Holly – 120 pounds
Zoe Holly took second in 120-pound class, falling in the finals to Maddie Jones of Barlett with a fall at the 1:10 mark. Prior to that, Holly was a perfect four-for-four, taking out opponents from Rockvale, Ravenwood, Blackman, and Oakland.
Payton Agnell – 107 pounds
Payton Agnell also took second, falling to Gracie Tuberville of Montgomery Central in the finals of the 107-pound division. Agnell arrived at the first place match with wins over grapplers from Siegel, Bartlett and Cookeville.
Laken Potter – 100 pounds
Laken Potter won her four matches over competition from Northwest, Oakland and Blackman. She was defeated in the fifth round by Shyanne Micalski of Northwest in an 8-1 decision.
Kaira Webb – 138 pounds
Kaira Webb took fifth in the 138 division, topping Natalie Torres of Rockvale with a pin at the 41 second mark.
Brittany Menseses – 185 pounds
Brittany Menseses took fourth after falling to Danika Mealer of Forest after advancing over opponents from Northwest and Cheatham County.
Prudence Petersonn – 114 pounds
Prudence Peterson had a pinfall win at the 35 second mark in her 114-pound classification.
Summer Ford – 152 pounds
Summer Ford took eighth after falling to Megan Snowder from Siegel at the 22 second mark.