red hawk challenge Tullahoma wrestling.jpg

Tullahoma grapplers competed in the Red Hawk Challenge at Stewart’s Creek last week with Cody Agnell and Connor Avans bringing home first place championships from the meet.

Agnell won his weight class in the 145-pound division first by defeating Asher Centeno of Coffee County by fall at 1:45 in his first round matchup. He then took out Summit’s Braylon Pelkey 11-2 before topping Michael Sisco of Creekwood 12-3 in the semi-finals. Agnell won the championship by defeating Thomas Solomon of Eagleville by pin fall at 1:09.

