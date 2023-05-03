On Monday both Grant Allen and Lily Storey signed their commitment to compete in track and field at the collegiate level.
Storey signed her commitment to the University of Louisville. Louisville’s women’s track and field team has taken a recent step up. In 2021-2022 they had the first women’s outdoor national champion in program history and the team placed 25th in the NCAA outdoor championships which is the highest in program history. Storey looks to add to that as she will come in and be just nine seconds off of the best 800 meter runner on the team. Storey set the Tullahoma high school record for the 800 this year at two minutes 18.55 seconds.
Allen signed his commitment to Trevecca University. He was a a state medalist last year as a part of the 4x200 meter relay team. Trevecca is a university located in Nashville. Under current head track and field coach the Trojans have had 16 conference championship medalists. They have also had two conference runners of the year and one runner competed in the NCAA DII championship. Allen is excited about continuing his academic and athletic journey after high school.
Hopf wins sectional Decathlon
Tullahoma high school track team competed in the sectional Pentathlon/Decathlon last week.
The Decathlon is a competition of 10 track and field events over the span of two days. The Pentathlon is a competition in which the athletes compete in five separate track and field events on the same day.
The Wildcats had success at the competition. Zane Hopf won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.04 seconds. Hopf also won the high jump. He won the sectional Decathlon. He will go to compete in the State Decathlon on May 17 and 18. The top two competitors get an automatic bid.
Xavier Ferrell won the shot put with a distance of 35 feet and five inches. Xavier finished the sectional in fourth. Andrew Carmack finished seventh. Ella Miller was competing for the Pentathlon. She placed 5th in the sectional Pentathlon. They will have to wait and see if they get an at-large bid.