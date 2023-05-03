On Monday both Grant Allen and Lily Storey signed their commitment to compete in track and field at the collegiate level.

Storey signed her commitment to the University of Louisville. Louisville’s women’s track and field team has taken a recent step up. In 2021-2022 they had the first women’s outdoor national champion in program history and the team placed 25th in the NCAA outdoor championships which is the highest in program history. Storey looks to add to that as she will come in and be just nine seconds off of the best 800 meter runner on the team. Storey set the Tullahoma high school record for the 800 this year at two minutes 18.55 seconds.

Tags

Recommended for you