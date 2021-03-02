Few things in life are as synonymous as Dale Alsup and basketball inside of Coffee County.
The longtime coach of the hardwood has spent an ample amount of time on the sidelines both in Manchester and in Tullahoma. During Friday’s District 8-AAA Title Games, Alsup saw five former players now on the sidelines now serving as coaches.
During his coaching career, Alsup spent over 30 years coaching at Coffee County and even served as the Red Raider’s athletic director. In 2010, he agreed to take over the Tullahoma girls program before resigning in 2012. He returned to the Lady Wildcat program in September of 2017, taking over as interim head coach for that lone season.
However, Alsup wouldn’t stay away from the game long. In 2019, Alsup joined the Tullahoma boys’ staff as an assistant coach when Jason Welch was hired to take over the Wildcats program. Alsup previously coached Welch when the current THS Coach was a student at Coffee County Central High School.
Looking down at the opposing sideline during Friday’s district championship at Coffee County, Alsup saw two former players coaching the Red Raiders. Alsup coached both current Coffee County Head Coach Micah Williams and his assistant Andrew Taylor.
“The difficult part is my stomach because I sure as heck don’t want to beat the two guys down here, but I sure has heck don’t want to lose to them either,” Alsup said. “I think so much of these guys. I’m from Tullahoma, but worked over here [in Manchester] for 30 years and was athletic director here. I have so many friends and ties here. It truly is gut-wrenching.
“The only way that I can have a good night is we get up by 30 and have it stay that way all night. If we are down, it kills me and if it’s close, it kills me. So that’s the only way I can have it.”
Alsup got close to his wish as the Wildcats dominated the fourth quarter and went on to score a 62-42 victory over the Red Raiders. Unfortunately, Tullahoma saw its season end Monday with a 68-50 loss to Stewarts Creek in the Region 4-AAA Tournament.
“I saw it against Lawrence County, we made some good decisions and [those decisions] showed up tonight,” Alsup said following Friday’s district title win. “If we make those decisions and those passes like we did tonight, we can be a pretty good ball club. The best thing is that we don’t lose anybody for next season.”
In the girls championship, Alsup saw his former player Matt Vinson now working as an assistant for Coffee County. On the opposing sideline, Kentoria Alexander is now an assistant at Tullahoma.
The Lady Raiders bested Tullahoma in that championship game, and scored a 39-26 victory to win the district title. Tullahoma ended its season Monday with a 45-35 loss against Riverdale in the first round of the Region 4-AAA Tournament.
Coffee County went on to score a 54-27 victory over Rockvale in Monday’s region opener. The Red Raiders also notched a win Monday, beating Riverdale 64-56.
“It’s wonderful to see [those former coaches] put together success,” Alsup said. “For Micah, this was his first head coaching opportunity and he’s done a solid job. All of these former players all have high character. Those coaches here in Manchester and in Tullahoma are coaches who are quality people and are teaching things the right way.
“That’s just what you expect and if you’re a parent in the stands, you don’t want your kid playing for anybody else, but those type of character people.”