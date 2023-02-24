Several members of the Taylor’s Archery team came home with state titles and podium finishes as the local team was on the mark at the state championships this past week at Calsonic Arena in Shelbyville.

“I was very pleased and felt we put forth our best effort,” said Archery Coach Josh Harris who saw his Junior Eagle team win the state (for the second year in a row) and his Adult squad fall just one point short of winning state. “That’s a hard pill to swallow, just one point away from a state title.”

