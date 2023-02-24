Several members of the Taylor’s Archery team came home with state titles and podium finishes as the local team was on the mark at the state championships this past week at Calsonic Arena in Shelbyville.
“I was very pleased and felt we put forth our best effort,” said Archery Coach Josh Harris who saw his Junior Eagle team win the state (for the second year in a row) and his Adult squad fall just one point short of winning state. “That’s a hard pill to swallow, just one point away from a state title.”
His daughter, Bryleigh Harris won state champion in her category and was named shooter of the year. Madison Davis also won state champion and shooter of the year in her category. Eagle division archer Easton Terrill and Young Adult Nicholas Rollins were both named shooters of the year during the state tourney. Ashley Scott and Natalie Best also earned state titles, making Best a two-time champ.
The squad took 45 shooters to Shelbyville to face some of the best shooters around. “The competition is phenomenal,” Harris said. “It’s very hard to get a clean sweep against so many great shooters.”
The Tullahoma-based squad swept the classifications earlier this month when they played host to their first ever Regional tournament at Tullahoma High School.
The coach admitted that the hype of going to state was something that can be a two-edged sword.
“The nerves were definitely there,” Harris said, noting being overhyped isn’t something that is wanted when a steady bow is needed for accuracy. “I had to calm down myself so they could feed off that confidence.”
The squad next goes to nationals in Owensboro, Ky., March 2-5. Coach Harris plans to take 22 archers on the trek north in hopes of national championships.
In individual classes, Taylor’s Archery was dominant in Junior Eagles as finishing behind Davis was Kensley Hartman in second in the female division. In the boys division, Zade Pelham was second as local archers made up four of the top eight spots.