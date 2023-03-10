The Taylor’s Archery team was on target at the national championships in Owensboro, Ky., this past week, coming back from the Bluegrass State with two national titles and a fist full of hardware.

“I’m so proud of them,” said Coach Josh Harris of his team while admitting he was also a proud father as his daughter, Bryleigh Harris won the individual Junior Eagle championship while helping lead the Junior Eagle team from Tullahoma to its second national team championship. “Our kids did exceptionally well against the best competition in the nation.”

Bryleigh Harris

Easton Terrill

