The Taylor’s Archery team was on target at the national championships in Owensboro, Ky., this past week, coming back from the Bluegrass State with two national titles and a fist full of hardware.
“I’m so proud of them,” said Coach Josh Harris of his team while admitting he was also a proud father as his daughter, Bryleigh Harris won the individual Junior Eagle championship while helping lead the Junior Eagle team from Tullahoma to its second national team championship. “Our kids did exceptionally well against the best competition in the nation.”
The coach pointed out that Tennessee is a hotbed for youth archery and that competition at the region, held in Tullahoma, and the state, held in Shelbyville, helped hone the team’s skills for the pressure that goes with competing against the best for a national title.
“Archery has come a long way in the last few years in this area and I look forward to seeing it grow even more in the coming years,” the coach said, noting the supporting cast behind him and the team is what made it so successful. “I owe my wife Nikki, Sandy and Tracy Taylor, Lee Terrill, Matt Klingelhoets, Adam Davis and Terry Wilson a mega shout out as well as the support and dedication from the archers and their parents for making this indoor season a success. I have been truly blessed with an incredible support system.”
The Junior Eagle team, ages eight and under, which won its second national championship was made up of Bryleigh Harris who took first in the division, Kensley Hartman who took 6th, Madison Davis who took 8th, Zade Pelham who took 11th and Raleigh Ore who finished 22nd.
The Eagle team, ages 9-11, got a podium finish and took third in the national competition. They were comprised of Easton Terrill, 2nd; Hunter Harris, 6th; Kaigen Master, 23rd; Evelyn Todd, 27th; and Slade McInturff, 47th.
The Youth team, ages 12-14, finished seventh. They included Thomas Northcott, 7th; Kohl Stamper, 18th; Madisyn Best, 16th; Nora Lance, 27th; and Brandon Prince, 77th.
The Young Adult team finished 11th. They included Natalie Best, 4th; Nevaeh Todd, 27th; Gage Rollins, 51st; Dominic Zeferin, 53rd; and Ashley Scott, 9th.
Overall Top Ten performances included Bryleigh Harris, 1st in Junior Eagle Open Female; Easton Terrill, 2nd in Eagle Fixed Pin Male; Natalie Best, 4th in Young Adult Fixed Pin Female; Hunter Harris, 6th in Eagle Open Male; Kensley Hartman, 6th, Junior Eagle Fixed Pin Female; Madison Davis, 8th, Junior Eagle Fixed Pin Female; and Ashley Scott, 9th, Young Adult Bare Bow Female.