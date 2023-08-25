The Tullahoma High School girls’ soccer team beat DeKalb County 10-1 in their home opener and followed it up with a 5-1 win at LaVergne.

Gracie Martin led the team against DeKalb with a hat trick and an assist. McLayne Bobo followed Martin with two goals of her own. Faith Vincent, Brindley Duncan, Harper McShea, and Macy Marcel all added a goal each. DeKalb County scored an own goal as well. Assisting on the goals other than Martin, was Duncan, McShea, and Catelynn Ballard. The Lady ‘Cats had a 7-0 lead at halftime, and Martin walked the match off with a great kick into the top corner.

