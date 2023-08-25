The Tullahoma High School girls’ soccer team beat DeKalb County 10-1 in their home opener and followed it up with a 5-1 win at LaVergne.
Gracie Martin led the team against DeKalb with a hat trick and an assist. McLayne Bobo followed Martin with two goals of her own. Faith Vincent, Brindley Duncan, Harper McShea, and Macy Marcel all added a goal each. DeKalb County scored an own goal as well. Assisting on the goals other than Martin, was Duncan, McShea, and Catelynn Ballard. The Lady ‘Cats had a 7-0 lead at halftime, and Martin walked the match off with a great kick into the top corner.
“The girls played very well,” head coach Rickie Chadwick said. “Energy was good and ball movement was great.”
The heat affected the Lady ‘Cats when they travelled to LaVergne. They could not take the field until 7 p.m. with a start time at 7:45 p.m. Coach Chadwick said they had a low amount of time to warm-up and it slowed down their start, but they had a good showing and the team played 18 girls.
The first goal of the game was scored by Vincent on an assist from Leah Fogarty. Avery Sisk scored the second goal on an assist from Bobo. Duncan scored next following up on McShea’s shot attempt. Ballard knocked in the fourth goal for Tullahoma following up on a shot from Bobo. Bobo scored the last goal for the Lady Wildcats, unassisted after she stole the ball away from a defender. Late in the game LaVergne scored on a direct kick to avoid the shutout.
Tullahoma hosted Coffee County Thursday for the Coffee Cup and won 9-0, stats were not available at time of print. The Lady ‘Cats are back in action Tuesday when they host Webb at 6:30 p.m.