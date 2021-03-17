When Ava Catherine Banks first started golfing, in her wildest dreams she never imagined that she would be able to receive a college scholarship to continue her time on the links.
However, that’s exactly what happened for the Tullahoma High School senior. She made things official and signed her letter of intent to continue her golf career at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.
“When I visited Huntingdon, I immediately felt a sense of home within that giant city,” Banks said. “The campus is beautiful on top of being close to everything. Also, I really enjoyed talking to the team. They really kind of sealed the deal for me. I had a few other offers from Division III schools and one offer from a Division II school, but I don’t think anywhere would be as homey as Huntingdon.”
During the course of her high school career at Tullahoma, Banks qualified for the TSSAA State Tournament all four seasons. Her freshman year, she made the Manchester tournament an as individual qualifier. The last three seasons, she has been state-bound as a member of the Lady Wildcats squad.
This past September made it three times in a row that the Tullahoma girls team captured the Region 4 Title. The Lady Wildcats captured this year’s region champion with a score of 162 and edged out second-place Lawrence County by two strokes to lead the field of six teams.
Before capturing the region title, Tullahoma took home the top prize in this year’s District 8 Tournament that was held in Shelbyville. The Lady Wildcats combined to shoot an overall score of 155, winning that tournament by seven strokes.
At the state tournament, Tullahoma combined for a two-day total of 323. That performance led the Lady Wildcats to finishing sixth overall in the final competition of the year.
Joining Banks at state this year was Mallory TeVrucht and Grae Hicks. According to Banks, she couldn’t ask for better teammates this past season.
“On and off the golf course I love golf and my team,” Banks said. “Even though we’re only together for one season, we’re friends all year.”
Looking back over her high-school career, Banks feels like it just flew by. She’s going to miss her teammates and friends from Tullahoma.
“When I started high school I didn’t know I would blink and it would be over,” Banks said. “Freshman year feels like yesterday. Some of my favorite memories at THS are definitely going to state, going to football games and enjoying time with the people I love before we leave each other.
Looking ahead though, Banks said she can’t wait to start her collegiate experience at Huntingdon. She said she is currently leaning toward majoring in biology with a minor degree in exercise science so she can attend dental school. However, she did note that she might also want to become a physical therapist.
“At Huntingdon I’m looking forward to a fresh start and new friends,” Banks said. “I’m excited to play with the new team and just experience college.”