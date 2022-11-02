2A - jerome-barbee-hc-10262022.jpg

Jerome Barbee

Motlow State Community College named Jeromy Barbee women’s basketball head coach and recruiter, effective Oct. 17.

Barbee comes to Motlow just two years removed from winning the TSSAA Class 3A state championship as an assistant coach at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro. Since then, he has focused on building his wellness program, training athletes, body building, nutritional coaching, etc.