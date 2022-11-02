Motlow State Community College named Jeromy Barbee women’s basketball head coach and recruiter, effective Oct. 17.
Barbee comes to Motlow just two years removed from winning the TSSAA Class 3A state championship as an assistant coach at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro. Since then, he has focused on building his wellness program, training athletes, body building, nutritional coaching, etc.
“I fell in love with coaching basketball at an early age,” said Barbee. “I’ve had a year off from coaching and honestly, I didn’t know if I would ever get back into it. I’ve missed the game deeply. Being able to win a state championship in Tennessee in women’s high school basketball showed me that I could coach and provide a winning culture.”
Barbee graduated from Middle Tennessee State with a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies. He played basketball for two seasons at Dyersburg State Community College after graduating from Covington High School in west Tennessee.
“A friend reached out to me to tell me about this open position,” continued Barbee. “I never thought I would coach at the college level, but the Lord has His plan and here I am. I will provide culture change that brings stability, peace of mind, and positive energy. I strive to always maintain high standards of integrity and ethical behavior. My focus is on winning and making sure our community thrives. Thank you to Motlow State for this opportunity.”