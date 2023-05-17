Motlow baseball team

Motlow baseball team

The Motlow Bucks dropped a 6-4 decision to the host team Volunteer State on Wednesday, ending the Bucks season in the TCCAA/Region VII Tournament in Gallatin.

Motlow (26-22, 13-13) advanced through the play-in round with a 10-4 win over Jackson State on Sunday. The Bucks then lost to Chattanooga State 6-2 on Tuesday, dropping them into the elimination bracket.

