The Tullahoma Little League got their season underway this weekend with their opening ceremony.
The Tullahoma league has 28 teams among five different age groups this season. All teams paraded out onto Waggoner Field #1 as they were called out to start the ceremony. The teams were led through the Little League player pledge by Rylan Sullivan of the Cardinals. Kevin Lockmiller, the league Vice President, read the parent and volunteer pledge. Chad Grimes, manager of the Tigers and the Twins, led the gathering in prayer, and Abigail English performed the National Anthem. To close out the ceremony, former coach Jerry Mathis threw out the first pitch of the season.
Following the ceremony, two tee-ball games were played to start off the season.
“If anyone has seen our Tee Ballers play, you know how much fun it is to watch,” Little League President David Smith said. “The kids had a blast, but I think the parents and coaches had even more fun.”
Monday, April 4, was opening day for the coach- and player-pitch divisions.
“The Tullahoma Little League board and I are very excited to get this season underway,” Smith said. “With this being my first year as league president, I wanted to create a more exciting experience for the Major League players.”
With around 315 athletes, the league has grown from last year. With many improvements this season, the Tullahoma Little League board hopes this season will be a great experience.
“We have implemented music at our games and the announcing of the batters as they walk up to the plate,” Smith added. “These are the things I remember as a kid when I played on the same fields 30 years ago. Going forward beyond this season, I would like to implement the same for our younger divisions as well to create a more fun and exciting atmosphere.”
This year the games will also have concession stands for the fans, Smith said.
“Jeff Damron, Tullahoma Little League Board Member and Concessions Manager, has worked tirelessly on improving our concessions to enhance the ballpark experience,” he said. “The variety of chips, snacks, hot foods and drinks are sure to be a crowd pleaser.”
Lastly, Smith thanked the community for its support of the Little League programs.
“Thank you, Tullahoma, for all the sponsorships and donations. Your generosity and help are greatly appreciated,” Smith said.
The Tullahoma Little League players are still raising funds with an “adopt-a-box” fundraiser. Contact Tullahoma Little League on their Facebook page or website to donate.