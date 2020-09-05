With a 14-0 lead built at halftime, Tullahoma didn’t let up. Instead, the Wildcats kept pounding the ball away and dominated the final two quarters in a 42-7 road trouncing of Marshall County in the first region contest of the year on Friday.
For the majority of the night, the Wildcats' defense set the tempo and the first minute of the third quarter was no exception. In fact, one play into the second half, Tullahoma’s defense recovered a fumble, and the offense took over from the Marshall County 25-yard line.
Six plays later, Wildcats’ quarterback Ryan Scott held on to the football, rushing for a 4-yard touchdown with 9:40 left in third quarter. Tullahoma elected to go for 2 and converted, as Jakobe Thomas converted to give his team a 22-0 lead.
“It [the fumble] gave us a short field and we were able to pound it right on in,” said THS Head Coach John Olive. “We tried to put a little exclamation point on it by going for 2. We just wanted to make it where we felt that we were dominating and they had no chance.
“We wanted to break whatever spirits that they had coming out of halftime. It couldn’t have been written up any cleaner than what happened.”
Scott and Thomas each ran for a touchdown in the first half. The Wildcats first got on the scoreboard on a 1-yard quarterback keeper with 8:03 remaining in the second quarter. On the following drive, Thomas punched the ball into the end zone from a yard out with 33 seconds left before halftime.
Tullahoma ran for 273 yards on the night, led by Thomas, who had 106 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Scott had 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Scott also completed two of his seven pass attempts for 50 yards.
“I thought our offensive line played really, really well,” Olive said. “We gave them a few more formations that we had not given anybody else and held those for the first region game. Our offensive line played really well tonight. I don’t know how well, but to be able to do what we did from the second quarter on, I’m proud of them.”
After Tullahoma scored on its opening possession of the second half, the Wildcats added touchdowns on its following three drives to take a commanding 42-0 lead. Thomas ran for the first of those three scores, breaking away for a 14-yard touchdown to make it a 29-0 contest with 6:34 remaining in the third quarter.
Jaxon Sheffield followed by rushing for his first touchdown of the year with 1:04 left in the third period. Sheffield’s touchdown run was set by a pair of long carries by KeiShawn Cummings, who broke free for an 11-yard touchdown, before adding a 28-yard carry. Sheffield capped off the six-play drive with a 1-yard score, upping his team’s lead to 36-0.
Tullahoma capped off its night with a quick two-play, 44-yard drive. Backup quarterback DJ Dillehay was able to break free for a 44-yard touchdown run up the middle of the field, with 8:49 left in Friday’s ballgame. The ensuing extra-point attempt was missed as Tullahoma took a 42-0 advantage.
Marshall County avoided the shutout with a touchdown with 4:44 remaining in contest. Tigers’ quarterback Bryson Hammons hit Lamarion Pierce for a 17-yard touchdown, making the score 42-7.
Hammons completed nine of his 19 pass attempts on Friday for 167 yards and a touchdown, while he was intercepted once. Marshall County’s run game was bottled up as it generated 35 rushing yards and the Tigers were held to 202 yards on the night.
“I thought our defensive effort was great tonight,” Olive said. “I think we withstood the shots that they took at us. They hurt us with the stretch play, but they are a pretty good football team. So, they were going to make some plays against us. I’m proud that the defense practically pitched a shutout…
"I’m telling you, this team has a chance to be special if we can stay healthy and stay away from the virus.”
Tullahoma (3-0, 1-0) will step out of Region 4-4A play and next head to Franklin County this coming Friday. The Rebels are coming off of a 37-32 Friday loss at Lincoln County and fell to 0-3 on the season. Kickoff for this coming Friday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m.