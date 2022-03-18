The Tullahoma Middle School baseball team suffered their first loss against the Blackman Blaze Tuesday night. The Blaze scored seven runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. The Wildcats fell 8-2.
The Wildcats and Blaze were both held scoreless throughout the first three innings. Ben Quick was on the bump for the Wildcats and only gave up two hits. Quick started off the fourth inning, but Lucas Reed took over and finished off the inning with eight pitches. The Blaze scored seven runs during the fourth inning.
The Wildcats were able to put up one run during the bottom of the fourth inning. Reed singled to put himself on base. JD Schisseur walked down the baseline. Reed went from second to home on passed balls to put the Wildcats on the board.
Reed was able to put the Wildcats second point on the board during the sixth inning. Reed doubled to the right center field fence then advanced to home on passed balls.
The Blaze was able to add one more run to their lead during the top of the seventh.
The Wildcats were defeated by the Blaze 8-2. The Wildcats will travel to Warren County to take on the Pioneers Monday, March 21.